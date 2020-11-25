A second-half comeback attempt by the East Carolina women’s basketball team Wednesday fell short in an 89-81 loss at Towson to begin the Pirates’ season.
ECU trailed by double digits early in the third quarter, then rallied and was down 72-70 after a 3-pointer by Ryann Evans for the Pirates with 7:03 left to play. A 13-6 run by the Tigers then helped them seal the win.
Hartford transfer Sierra Dacosta racked up a team-high 28 points in her Pirate debut. She made 13-of-16 free throws and was 3-for-6 from 3-point range.
Point guard Lashonda Monk, ECU’s leading scorer last season and a preseason All-American Athletic Conference first-team selection for this year, did not play.
The Pirates opened with a 24-point first quarter for a 24-16 lead, but Towson dominated the second for a 52-42 halftime advantage. The hosts used their hot second quarter to help finish with a 50 percent shooting percentage from the field.
Men starting at Charlotte
East Carolina found a new starting point for its season to play two games as part of the 49er Tip-Off Classic in Charlotte.
ECU, which on Sunday opted out of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., is set to face Charlotte on Friday at 3 p.m. and Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 3, also at Charlotte’s Halton Arena.
“We obviously can’t foresee the future, but giving the guys the opportunity to play games and do this and do what they love to do, I think, is a win in itself,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll just focus on worrying about getting to Friday, and after Friday, we’ll worry about getting to Saturday and get these kids home Saturday night, then we’ll start focusing on next week. There’s so much uncertainty for all of us, but let’s put our heads down and try to be safe and let’s keep rolling.”
Dooley said his team was scheduled for COVID-19 testing Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings as part of 49er Tip-off Classic protocols.
The Pirates beat Charlotte, 60-56, in Greenville last year. Belmont-Abbey is an in-state Division II school that went 21-10 a season ago.
“I don’t know if it was necessarily staying in (North) Carolina, but I do think something regional, with everything that’s going on, was a priority,” Dooley said.