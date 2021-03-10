The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament, which meant East Carolina's season ended late Tuesday night with a 73-63 loss to No. 3 seed Houston in Fort Worth, Texas.
East Carolina hasn't made the tournament semifinals since 2015.
ECU (8-14) never led in its 22nd and final game of the season. The Pirates, who after the loss went 2-3 in their final five games, struggled in shooting 0-for-17 from 3-point range against the balanced Cougars.
"Their defensive pressure speeds you up and sometimes makes you do things you don't want to do, but I thought both teams played extremely hard tonight," ECU coach Kim McNeill said. "Both teams fought until the end, and that's the first thing I said to my team in the locker room was I can't question their effort and their fight. ... I've told them they are heroes because I thought they did an unbelievable job handling the virus (this season). We didn't have any games canceled because of us, and we had zero (positive) cases during the season.
"That's a huge sacrifice they made, and it was just a crazy year. It was really a crazy year."
The Pirates went 6-10 in the AAC in the each of McNeill's two seasons, serving as the No. 9 seed a year ago before earning the six-seed this season.
The opening half featured four ties. The second quarter ended with Houston up 38-31 on a mini surge and long 3-point swish at the buzzer from Bria Patterson, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half.
"One of the keys to winning the game was we had to be really good in transition defense and we had to stop the ball, so I thought that play showed the whole first half because we were back in the paint and never stopped the ball," McNeill said. "She just stepped into it and knocked down a 3."
ECU's leading scorer was forward Maddie Moore with 16 points. Lashonda Monk was held to eight points (3-for-16 field goals), but did get six steals.
The Cougars and Pirates played once during the regular season, a 66-56 UH victory in Minges Coliseum.
ECU scored eight straight points Tuesday in the second quarter to cut the Cougars' lead to 25-23. Alexsia Rose then swiped a rebound after a Cougar miss and raced down the court to the other end for an acrobatic layup, making it a 10-0 run and creating a 25-25 deadlock with 3:53 until halftime.
But Houston closed strong in the second quarter and led by as many as 14 points in the third. Five different Cougars scored in double figures, led by freshman guard Laila's Blair's 19. She made 3-of-6 3-pointers.
Women's golf win
East Carolina's women's golf team recorded its 33rd team title in program history with a first-place finish at the River Landing Classic on Tuesday at the par-72, 5,960-yard Landing Course in Wallace. ECU's two-day score of 849 (15-under) is the second-lowest in ECU history, trailing an 847 from the fall of 2017 at the Pinehurst Challenge.
The Pirates (17-6) claimed their first win under second-year head coach CC Buford by four strokes over second-place Coastal Carolina (853/11-under). Julie Boysen Hillestad's opening round of 65 tied three other golfers, including fellow teammate Dorthea Forbrigd, for the lowest round at ECU.
“Today was a really solid day for our team and a win is an exciting step in the right direction for our program,” Buford said in a release. “This tournament displayed the depth this team has and that any one of our players can be the best on the course that day. This format of playing together, instead of being paired with other teams, gave us great insight seeing our players hit every shot of the tournament. The most fun was seeing each of them cheer on their teammates."
Hillestad posted a career-best collegiate score of 207 (9-under). She carded rounds of 65, 69 and 73, setting the River Landing Classic 36-hole record with a 134.
“Very early on I was able to see the putts fall. It was so exciting to have many personal bests, my first round of the event being my college-best by six shots," Hillestad said.
- ECU Media Relations