The East Carolina women’s basketball season might have been at a crossroads when ECU trailed by 10 points during the third quarter to UCF in Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night.
ECU responded with a valiant effort and created drama at times in the final quarter, but UCF still prevailed with a 58-51 victory in an important game for the top-half of the American Athletic Conference standings.
The Knights got a huge 3-pointer from Alisha Lewis for a 53-47 lead with 1:55 remaining. UCF (6-2, 4-1) also went on a 4-0 run after it was 44-44 at the 5:26 mark for the only tie of the second half.
A win by ECU (5-6, 3-3) would have jumped it past UCF and into third place in the American behind South Florida and Temple. Instead, the Pirates dropped their third straight game after a 3-0 start to league play.
“We didn’t reach any of our defensive goals that we normally have, so we have to get better at that and continue to realize that there’s a lot of season left and we can’t hang our heads right now,” Pirate coach Kim McNeill said. “From every situation we have to continue to learn and continue to grow. We have to stay together through this process. Adversity builds strengths, and right now we’ve hit a little bit of adversity.”
The Knights led for almost the entire second half.
They took their first double-digit advantage, 38-28, with 2:49 left in the third. An ECU rally, featuring 3s by Lashonda Monk and Taniyah Thompson, made it 41-38 Knights at the end of the quarter.
Dominique Claytor’s corner jumper cut it to 41-40 with 7:13 remaining, and Sierra DaCosta finally created a tie when she swished from the outside for a 44-44 deadlock with 5:26 left to play.
“Those are the kind of spurts I’m talking about that we have to have longer and have earlier in the game,” McNeill said.
It was the first tie since it was 17-17. East Carolina’s final lead in the game was 17-15 early in the second quarter.
UCF attempted only six 3-pointers (2-for-6), but it went 18-of-25 from the free throw line and had a 17-8 advantage in points off turnovers despite committing two more turnovers than the Pirates (17 to 15). ECU was 4-of-8 on free throws.
“We have stop fouling so much and keep people off the free throw line,” McNeill said.
DaCosta was the game’s top scorer with 19 points for her second-best scoring output of the season.
“We moved the ball pretty well, and coaches always say to have confidence in your shot,” she said. “Even though I wasn’t hitting shots in previous games, just let that shot go and let that game go and clear your mind and take the open shot and knock it down with confidence.”
The visitors shot 42.9 percent from the field in the first half for a 27-23 edge at the break. The Pirates made half of their 3-pointers (5-for-10) in the opening half, led by Monk’s 3-for-4 performance.
Monk finished 4-of-8 on 3s with 16 points.
Pirate post player Tiara Chambers, who hadn’t played since going out with a leg injury during the first quarter on Dec. 22 versus Tulane, returned to action and had four points with a game-high nine rebounds and fouled out in 31 minutes.