Scoring runs punctuated by strong defense has defined the East Carolina women’s basketball team through the first five games this season. And Sunday’s double-digit run to open the game against Charleston Southern provided a long-lasting spark to a 64-31 victory.
“I challenged the starters to get us going on the defensive end of the floor,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said.
The Pirates opened the game on a 15-0 run and never trailed while cruising to a 4-1 start to the season. Yet it wasn’t the barrage of points, the early lead, nor the flurry of forced turnovers in the game’s first five minutes that were memorable.
What stood out was that Charleston Southern never really had a chance to fight back. While ECU was pouring in points and forcing turnovers, the Buccaneers were held to just one shot attempt during the defining run.
With 5:17 remaining in the first quarter, the Pirates led 15-0, Danae McNeal had nine points, and Charleston Southern was 0-for-1 from the field with eight turnovers.
Ballgame.
The Pirates held the Buccaneers to single digits in three quarters, and allowed 11 points in the second quarter. They forced 31 turnovers in all and had 21 steals. But McNeill believes there’s room of improvement, and pointed to scoring just three points in the final five-plus minutes of the first quarter as proof.
“We have yet to put together four quarters where we dominated,” McNeill said. “I still don’t think we did that tonight. We did it in spurts and that’s kind of how we’ve been. We start on a 15-0 run, then the next five minutes only scoring three points. So, still trying to put together four quarters where we are executing on both ends of the floor.”
Danae McNeal led the Pirates with a game-high 17 points and six steals, while Morgan Moseley added a career-high 12 points. Tiara Chambers scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Alexsia Rose added eight points.
McNeal made a pair of 3-pointers and Kimora Jenkins went 1-of-3 from deep as ECU shot 3-of-21 from 3-point range. Perimeter shooting has been hot and cold for the Pirates, and it is an area that the ECU coach would like to see become more dependable as the season continues.
“We’re streaky right now. It’s being consistent, that’s the other thing we’re working on,” McNeill said. “We’re streaky in practice, too, but I will continue to instill confidence in our guards. I told them when we penetrate and get two feet in the paint and kick out, I want their feet and hands ready to knock it down. When we get a rebound in the post and don’t feel good about it and kick it out, I want their feet and hands ready to knock down 3s. We’ll continue to work on it.”
ECU (4-1) closed the game strong and didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter while holding an opponent to the fewest points in a game since holding Converse College to 23 points in the 2012-12 season.
The Pirates are converting their top-notch defense — which entered the game with the fourth-most forced turnovers in the nation — into offense. They scored 30 points off of turnovers and had 24 fastbreak points.
“If we’re going to force 30 turnovers a game, we need to take advantage of that and score some points off of that,” McNeill said. “I challenged the post players to give me a rim runner. I want to see a post get down there, outrunning somebody, and that was what we’ve been working on the last two days. When we get a rebound or a steal, running our lanes.”
ECU got a jolt in the post from freshman Amiya Joyner, who returned to the court after battling an illness that forced her to miss two games this season. Joyner was on a minutes restriction as she works back into basketball shape, and she wanted to make the most of her time on the floor.
Joyner grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and finished with four points in just under 14 minutes of action.
“It feels great to have a chance to play with my teammates again,” Joyner said. “I was trying to make the most of my minutes in my first time back out there. … Nobody was boxing me out so I just grabbed the ball. And those second chances, I got them.”
Her four points came on quick layups after offensive rebounds where she cleared out room under the basket and scored with ease. McNeill also noted that the freshman ran the floor well, which was a sign that Joyner is finding her rhythm and comfort at this level.
“I thought she played hard tonight,” McNeill said. “We’ve been challenging her defensively to move on that back line. She’s extremely athletic and very mobile so she can fit into our defense well and I saw her moving with the ball much better than what I’ve seen before. She’s making strides and working hard.”
ECU will begin a three-game road trip at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Liberty as part of the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Va.