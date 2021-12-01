The East Carolina women’s basketball team couldn’t hold a late third-quarter lead against host Virginia Commonwealth, which ran away with a 65-48 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday in Richmond, Va.
The loss snapped the Pirates’ two-game win streak, and ECU (4-4) has still not won a game outside of Minges Coliseum. Each of its four losses have come on the road.
Taniyah Thompson led the Pirates with 12 points, with Danae McNeal scoring 11. McNeal, a junior guard, was active on the defensive end while collecting a season-high six steals.
Da’Ja Green, who had a season-high 13 points in a win over Campbell on Sunday, finished with nine points.
It was Green who helped the Pirates bounce back from a slow start when she opened the second quarter with six consecutive points. She made all three free throws following a whistle on a shot beyond the arc, and then followed with a 3-pointer to send ECU to its largest lead after the first quarter at 23-21.
ECU kept the score close and trailed 33-29 at halftime before managing to snag one more lead in the second half. Raven Johnson’s layup capped an 11-3 Pirates run which gave ECU a 40-39 lead with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.
That lead didn’t hold as VCU (4-2) answered with a 10-1 run and took the lead for good.
The Rams put away ECU by scoring in bunches as they used runs of 10-0 and 6-0 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. VCU had four players score in double figures, with Taya Robinson leading the Rams with 17 points. Chloe Bloom added 14 points, Janika Griffith-Wallace had 11 and Grace Hutson finished with 10 to lead the Rams.
The ECU defense has been vulnerable on the perimeter over the past two games, and the 3-point shot hurt the Pirates again on Wednesday. VCU opened the game 4-for-4 from deep and finished 8-for-12, good enough for 66 percent.
This comes just days after the Pirates allowed Campbell to shoot 15-for-34 from 3-point range on Sunday.
The Pirates shot 4-of-10 from beyond the arc and finished 18-of-49 overall.
ECU will begin a two-game homestand when it hosts Towson at noon on Saturday.