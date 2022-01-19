East Carolina didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with visiting Temple in a 56-41 American Athletic Conference loss on Wednesday at Minges Coliseum.
The Pirates’ 41 points were the fewest on the season, and the performance comes after scoring 71 in a win against Cincinnati on Sunday.
ECU had trouble finding the bottom of the net against the Owls, though the low scoring output wasn’t due to a lack of opportunity. ECU put up 64 shots — 12 more than the Owls — but made just 18 while shooting 28 percent from the field.
“We’re getting shots and almost every game we’re getting more attempts than our opponents are,” Pirates coach Kim McNeill said. “We just aren’t hitting a lot of them.”
Temple (8-6, 3-0 AAC) held the Pirates to four points in the second quarter as it built a 31-16 lead by halftime. ECU shot 2-for-16 and was outscored 15-4 in the quarter. The deficit proved too large to overcome, despite the Pirates’ defense turning in yet another solid game.
ECU (8-10, 1-4) held Mia Davis, the AAC’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, to 15 points and 5-for-19 shooting from the field. Davis had been even stronger in league games and had scored 23 and 22 points in the Owls’ previous two AAC games.
The Pirates countered the AAC’s preseason player of the year with 6-foot-4 forward Tylar Bennett, who made it tough for Davis to score in the paint, and often rerouted Davis away from the basket with her length.
Bennett also provided a spark of offense and had eight points in the first half and went on to record her first double-double this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while adding three steals and two blocks.
“We knew it was going to have to be team defense,” McNeill said of her team’s plan for Davis. “We thought TB’s length would give her some problems and I think it did.”
As the conference’s leader in turnover margin, the Pirates played true to that style by forcing the Owls into 23 turnovers, 11 coming from steals. Yet those turnovers led to just 11 points for ECU. The Pirates also pulled down 19 offensive rebounds, but couldn’t take advantage by scoring just three second-chance points.
On a night ECU’s defense showed up, the offense never left the locker room.
“Every time we play them, they’re just a rugged, tough, physical team and that’s what we’ve been talking about,” McNeill said of Temple. “We let them speed us up offensively into taking some uncharacteristic shots.”
ECU offered a slice of what this team could look like when the shots are falling when it opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run that cut the Temple lead to 31-25. Yet that oasis of offense was dashed by Owls runs of 7-0 and 8-0 as they pushed the lead back to double digits.
“And at some point, the defense is going to break for you,” McNeill said. “It’s like in football where you can keep getting stop after stop, but eventually the offense is going to pop through. … For the most part the defense did it’s job. On the other end, the offense has to be able to take the pressure off the defense to not have to get a stop every single time down the floor because that’s not realistic.”
Taniyah Thompson scored 12 points to lead ECU. It was her ninth consecutive game scoring in double figures.
Temple, which also got 14 points from Alexa Williamson and 10 assists from Jasha Clinton, remains one of three unbeaten teams in the AAC, along with Central Florida (4-0) and Southern Methodist (3-0).
The Pirates don’t play again until Tuesday when they travel to Wichita State.
“We have some time off to get our legs back underneath us,” McNeill said, “but we also have some time to get in the gym and get up shots.”