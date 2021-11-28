What worked for the East Carolina women’s basketball team in the first half of Sunday’s game against visiting Campbell was also the source of a great undoing.
Campbell’s barrage of 3-pointers in the second half forced ECU out of its zone and helped trim a large Pirates’ lead to single digits. Yet ECU found its defensive magic in the final minutes as it hung on to win 76-66.
The Pirates (4-3) have now won two straight and improved to 4-0 at home.
“Hats off to Campbell,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “They didn’t have a great first half but they came out in the second half with no quit. They had a lot of fight in them and they gave us a run for our money in the second half.”
ECU led by 20 at halftime as it took a 47-27 lead into the break. The lead grew to as many as 22 points in the third quarter, before the Camels shooters found space in the Pirates’ matchup zone and began to knock down shots from deep. The Pirates’ zone, which was effective in creating 12 turnovers in the first half, broke down as ECU had trouble defending the perimeter.
“We may have subconsciously remembered in the beginning of the first half they kept beating us baseline so we were selling out and getting beat,” ECU guard Da’Ja Green said. “So some of us were closing out a little bit shorter and they were knocking down shots.”
Campbell (3-3) scored all of its 24 third-quarter points on eight 3-pointers while shooting 8-for-10 from range. The hot shooting trimmed the ECU lead to 60-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
That's when McNeill switched to a man-to-man defense, which helped slow down the Campbell shooters. The Camels shot 3-for-10 from 3-point range in the final quarter.
“When we go against smaller teams like that that have post players that are 5-foot-11 or 6-foot, that can cause some issues for us definitely,” McNeill said. “That’s why we thought we would be better off in our zone. But with them hitting 3s like that, we had to come out of it.”
Campbell finished 15-of-34 from deep. Its first points other than a 3-pointer in the second half came with 7:57 remaining when guard Shy Tuelle finished a driving layup. Those points were two of the 14 ECU allowed in the paint, as the Pirates defense was stifling down low.
Tiara Chambers was the anchor in the paint for the Pirates as the 6-foot-3 forward recorded five blocked shots. She had two blocks in the final two minutes.
ECU never trailed after Taniyah Thompson’s first-quarter layup put the Pirates ahead with 8:03 left in the quarter. Thompson finished with a game-high 19 points while shooting 9-for-15.
Green scored 13 points to post a new season high while also leading the Pirates in rebounds with a season-high seven. Green matched her previous season-high of 10 points in the first half on 4-for-5 shooting, including a pair of made 3-pointers.
McNeill said that Green’s offensive ability has been on display during practices and that she has been urging the graduate transfer to be more aggressive on that side of the ball.
“We're trying to get her to take her aggressiveness in practice into the game because I know she can do it,” McNeill said. “I know she can hit her 3, hit her pull-up, and we’ve been on her to get downhill and feel herself a little bit more. So I think today was a breakout game for her.”
The Pirates’ lead was cut to 70-66 with 2:41 remaining, but didn’t allow a point the rest of the way. Chambers swatted away scoring chances and added two layups in the final 1:22 to put away the Camels.
“I would say as a guard it feels good when you may get beat you know you have Tiara Chambers back there who has your back,” Green said. “And that feels great.”
ECU will play next at Virginia Commonwealth at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.