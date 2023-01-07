Amiya Joyner was in cruise control during the first game of American Athletic Conference play.
Conference games signify the start of the second half of the season where competition increases and games matter a little bit more. It was during that opener against Tulsa that Joyner never slowed down and made a bold statement.
The East Carolina freshman’s performances of late have put the league on notice. Joyner, through her dominant play backed by immense natural gifts and an insistence on learning where she fits with the Pirates, was a force of nature on the hardwood in the conference opener.
Her 16-point, 16-rebound performance in the loss was a reminder that she was just getting started.
“We really emphasized crashing the boards and getting second-chance opportunities and I thought early in the game, Amiya was the only one that did that,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said after the game.
It can be difficult to connect Joyner’s ascent into a top-tier player in the conference with the knowledge that she is new to all of this.
Like walking into a new space for rent, Joyner took stock of her surroundings at ECU and started to mentally note where things will fit. How she would fit. What worked at the high school level would need to be adjusted, and there was that team thing, too.
She wanted to facilitate and pass and rebound and help her teammates win.
It turned out that what ECU needed from her was points, and once Joyner figured out that she can supply a ton of them, something clicked.
“I came out of my shell because I didn’t really try to score the ball like that,” Joyner said. “I was more of a pass-first person, so I had to help my team out and score the ball more instead of passing a lot.”
Joyner had a slow start to her season. She wasn’t available for the team’s media day on Halloween afternoon due to an illness. She was healthy for the start of the season and played two games before another illness kept her out for two more games.
She missed the third and fourth games of the season against UNC Wilmington and Charleston Southern and all of a sudden had to work back into basketball shape.
Joyner didn’t make her first 3-pointer until the 10th game of the season, and she shook off that stretch by going 2-for-2 from deep against N.C. A&T. Despite not making a 3-pointer early in the season, she launched the shot anyway and took at least one perimeter attempt in every game but one.
Yet it was clear from her first game action, a 12-point, eight-rebound, three-assist and two-steal performance in the season opener that all Joyner needed to do was play. She would make it work.
Fast forward to ECU gearing up for its third AAC game when it hosts Tulane at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Joyner is already a different player.
She has played in 13 of the Pirates’ 15 games this season and each outing provides another opportunity for her to do something special on the court. The highest-rated recruit in program history, a four-star out of nearby Farmville Central, Joyner is showing just how important it was for McNeill to reel in the big fish.
She is a centerpiece type of player that can change a program. ECU can feel comfortable building around a player that can score and rebound in large volumes while also displaying the rare ability to dribble and pass for a player of her size.
At 6-foot-2, probably closer to 6-3, Joyner is a capable passer who can start half-court sets at the top of the key with a precision pass, and she is a player that can end those sets by muscling opponents away from the basket for layups.
She showed an ability to connect on outside shots at the high school level, and that is a skill she will continue to hone, but that part of her game wasn’t necessary as she routinely dominated defenders off the dribble and around the basket while guiding the Jaguars to a state championship during her sophomore season.
She has begun her college career 2-for-22 from 3-point range, but she has made up for those long misses with dominant play near the basket. She is shooting 43 percent from the field (43-of-102) to rank third on the team and is first among ECU players with at least 50 shot attempts.
“I got to give a lot of those young pups an opportunity because I definitely think they’re going to help us,” ECU’s coach said after a win over the Aggies. “They’re going to make some mistakes and I got to let them pay through it a little bit.”
Joyner has certainly played through it. She recorded her fourth straight game with a points and rebounds double-double in the Pirates’ most recent outing, a 55-47 road win at Memphis.
And it was during the conference opener, one game prior against Tulsa in Minges Coliseum, where Joyner seemed to feel her most comfortable.
Sitting to the right of her coach in the postgame press conference like a top, seasoned lieutenant, Joyner leaned into the double set of microphones with a glowing smile and said, ‘Yeah, I am.”
She responded to being asked if her uptick in play was a result of being more comfortable at this level. A large smile appeared on her face and it never left. She leaned back in her chair a few times, smiled some more and let out some laughs.
Joyner was indeed comfortable and watching her figure everything out in real time has been a joy to her teammates and coaches.
She is an ideal basketball player equipped with a variety of moves. She can play the point as the first passer to start a play in the halfcourt offense, and she can spin and finish in traffic with her left-handed stroke.
Joyner is moving her scoring average toward double figures at 8.5 points per game while averaging a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game.
There’s that growth part, too.
Joyner also has the most turnovers on the team with 42 and that is part of the growing process, McNeill reminds.
“They’re still trying to figure out the tempo of the game, trying to figure out our defense, they’re trying to figure out how to play hard consistently, and that starts in practice,” McNeill said of the freshmen after a loss to Wake Forest. “...Freshmen are freshmen.”
The game at this level moves a little faster and every opponent has some version height and length that makes playing Division I basketball no easy task.
Joyner is figuring it out and the game is slowing. The Pirates have a budding start and this is just the start.