The East Carolina women’s basketball team lost to N.C. A&T, 75-59, on Thursday in a non-conference road game in Greensboro.
The Pirates were playing their first game since Dec. 6, when they earned a win over N.C. Central in a game where they held their opponent scoreless in the opening quarter.
ECU (5-6) held a three-point lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t hang on as the Aggies (3-6) took the lead for good on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter. N.C. A&T led by as many as 10 points (36-26) in the first half.
A Laila Acox layup cut the Pirates’ deficit to 42-40 with 4:47 left in the third quarter, and it was the closest the Pirates got to reeling in the Aggies, who promptly went on a 9-0 run after the ECU bucket to open up a double-digit lead.
Taniyah Thompson was the lone ECU player to score in double figures as she finished with a team-high 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting, including a 4-for-9 effort from 3-point range. Danae McNeal added nine points, with Tiara Chambers scoring eight and collecting a team-high seven rebounds.
Da’Ja Green and Alexsia Rose combined to shoot 0-for-13 from the field as the Pirates shot just 34 percent (23-of-67) in the game. All of Green’s shots came from 3-point range.
ECU entered play Thursday ranked 10th in the nation in steals with 121. ECU also entered 12th in forced turnovers, averaging 23.3. The Pirates played close to their average by collecting 13 steals and forcing 24 turnovers.
Still, the aggressive defense wasn’t enough to slow the Aggies, who had an effective shooting performance from deep. N.C. A&T shot 53 percent (7-for-13) from 3-point range. Aggies guard Shareka McNeill led all scorers with 25 points as she made 10-of-16 shots, including a 5-for-8 effort from 3-point range.
In all, four players scored in double figures for the Aggies, who entered the game on a two-game win streak after losing its first six games to open the season.
ECU has another road game at 2 p.m. on Sunday at UNC Wilmington, then returns home for the final non-conference game of the season before American Athletic Conference play begins on Jan. 1.