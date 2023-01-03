The East Carolina women’s basketball team got the road performance it was looking for on Tuesday night in Memphis.
The Pirates used a big scoring run midway through the fourth quarter to flip the lead, and they went on to make their free throws down the stretch to earn a 55-47 win over the host Tigers in an American Athletic Conference game.
It was the first conference win of the season for ECU, which lost its league opener to Tulsa on Dec. 30.
Neither team managed to pull away and take control of the game early as ECU (10-5, 1-1 AAC) and Memphis (8-7, 0-2) traded leads throughout much of the first three quarters.
The Tigers led by as many as five points on multiple occasions, including an early 11-6 margin in the first quarter. But ECU battled and displayed its trademark energy on the defensive end of the floor to keep the score close while its offense worked to find a rhythm.
The Pirates led by three (29-26) at halftime, only to have Memphis take it right back and take its own three-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers put the clamps on ECU, which was held to five points in third.
That drought continued into the final frame as Memphis continued to make shots and held a 41-36 lead with 8:20 remaining.
Then ECU’s Danae McNeal came alive.
“We decided we were going to play hard and leave it all on the floor,” she said during her postgame interview with the ESPN+ broadcast. “I just told the team, ‘We got this,’ and to stay under control and take our shots.”
The Pirates’ senior scored 11 points in the quarter, and capped a 10-0 ECU run with a driving layup that finished with her skidding across the hardwood. That run put ECU out in front at 50-43 with 4:12 remaining and it was a lead the Pirates didn’t give back.
McNeal led all scorers with a season-high 20 points. The Pirates’ leading scorer this season got back on track against the Tigers as her scoring outburst came on the heels of back-to-back games where she scored four points.
McNeal also added three steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Amiya Joyner finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds to record her fourth straight game with a double-double. Micah Dennis added a season-high 13 points and Synia Johnson had seven.
ECU scored 15 of the game’s final 19 points.
Memphis was forced into five turnovers since the start of ECU’s game-defining run, including three turnovers in the final 1:05. The Tigers committed 26 turnovers in all.
The conference’s best three-point shooting team, Memphis finished 7-of-23 from deep. The Tigers opened the game with a 3-pointer by Destyne Jackson, and the other six were made by Madison Griggs.
Griggs entered as the AAC’s top perimeter threat while shooting 45 percent from three-point range. She finished 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, making a trio of 3-pointers in each half. All of Griggs’ points came from three-point range as she scored 18 points to lead Memphis.
No other player scored in double figures for the Tigers, as Jamirah Shutes was next with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.
When asked how ECU stacks up against the other teams in the conference, McNeal said the Pirates aren’t worried about the rest of the league.
“We have some work to do,” McNeal said, “and we’re just going to play hard and focus on us.”
ECU is back in action at 2 p.m. on Sunday when it hosts Tulane inside Minges Coliseum.