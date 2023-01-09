What the East Carolina women's basketball team did over the past week in winning two American Athletic Conference games didn't go unnoticed by the league.
Senior Danae McNeal and freshman Amiya Joyner have been named the conference's player of the week and freshman of the week, respectively, the league announced Monday.
McNeal averaged 23.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in a pair of conference wins. She scored a career-high 26 points on Sunday against Tulane including six 3-pointers. She scored six points on the team's 11-0 run that sealed the win.
This was McNeal's first player of the week selection.
For Joyner, this is her third consecutive honor. She is the only ECU player to be named freshman of the week three weeks in a row and the first to do so three times in a season at all.
Joyner averaged 11.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the week. Against Tulane, she secured a double-double in the second half alone with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The forward has five-straight games with a double-double, and she is the first Pirate to do so since ECU Hall of Famer Rosie Thompson had six straight in 1979-80.
The sweep of weekly awards is the second ever for the program after LaCoya Terry and Jean Best were named Conference USA player and rookie of the week on Feb. 16, 2009.