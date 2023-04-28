ECU head coach Kim McNeill debates a foul charged against ECU during the game against Tulsa Friday night. McNeill and ECU agreed to a three-year contract extension that will retain the coach through March 2027.
ECU women's basketball coach Kim McNeill and ECU agreed to a three-year contract extension that will retain the coach through March 2027.
The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill.
The agreement will extend McNeill’s contract through March of 2027. McNeill's initial contract was set to expire after next season.
"Today is a great day for me and my family," McNeill said in a release. "I'm very honored to know that I will be the head women's basketball coach here at East Carolina University for the next several years. Thank you to Chancellor Rogers for this great opportunity and to Jon Gilbert for believing in me and giving me time to build this program the right way.”
McNeill guided the Pirates to the NCAA tournament this past season after the team won the American Athletic Conference tournament as a No. 3 seed. It was the program’s third NCAA tournament berth and first since 2007. The other was in 1982.
The Pirates lost in the first round to Texas, but the program is on the rise. An infusion of young talent meshed with experienced players and the team played to a 23-10 overall record, including going 11-5 in AAC games after being picked to finish last in the conference in a preseason poll of the league's coaches.
McNeill has compiled a 51-63 overall record in her four seasons as a head coach of the Pirates. This past year was the first winning season.
"We are thrilled to have Coach McNeill as our head women's basketball coach at East Carolina for the foreseeable future," Gilbert said. "Kim and her staff are building a basketball program with a championship mindset that will continue to be successful on the court as well as in the classroom and in our community. Since stepping on campus, Coach McNeill has been able to recruit at a high level and that has translated to on-the-court success in capturing the 2023 AAC Conference Tournament Title."
McNeill was named AAC coach of the year, while guard Danae McNeal was named the league’s defensive player of the year and most improved player, with Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner claiming the freshman of the year award.