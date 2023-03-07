...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECU’s Synia Johnson (4) drives the lane against Wichita State earlier this season. Johnson scored 16 points and added four steals in the Pirates' win over Tulane in the AAC tournament quarterfinals.
It’s safe to say Synia Johnson packed more than one pair of clothes.
The East Carolina guard was one of three players to score in double figures and she added a handful of defensive plays to help the third-seeded Pirates beat back No. 6 Tulane for a 69-58 victory on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
“We just had to emphasize how much we want it,” Johnson told the ESPN broadcast after the victory in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. “We know how hard we worked all season to prove everybody wrong and we knew we weren't going home tonight, so we had to give it all we got to sell out tonight and that’s what we did.”
Johnson shot 7-of-14 from the field to finish with 16 points. She also added four steals to help the Pirates to 18 fastbreak points. Micah Dennis led ECU in scoring with 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Morgan Moseley added 11 points, including seven in the final quarter.
The AAC freshman of the year Amiya Joyner turned in a tournament-record 19 rebounds while scoring eight points behind an efficient 4-for-6 effort from the field.
“She's a ball of energy,” Johnson said of Joyner. “We have to calm her down all the time, but that's what you need sometimes. You need someone who's going to bring that energy and we expect that out of her.”
ECU (21-9) advanced to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015.
Playing their first game in 10 days, the Pirates had to withstand a ferocious comeback from Tulane which trailed by as many as 19 points midway through the third quarter.
The Green Wave closed the third quarter on a 15-3 run to draw within 48-41. They continued to knock down shots at the start of the fourth quarter and scored seven straight points to tie the score at 48-48. The Pirates didn’t score until 6:47 remained when Moseley connected on a layup.
ECU never trailed after that and opened up a double-digit lead with just under a minute to play.
Danae McNeal went 2-for-13 from the field and finished with seven points. The Pirates’ leading scorer on the season didn’t score in the fourth quarter, and it was the first time in the past 15 games McNeal failed to score in double figures. Still, the conference’s defensive player of the year left her mark on the game with three blocks and two steals while dishing a team-high four assists.
ECU took on No. 2 Memphis at 7 p.m. in the Wednesday semifinals, while Houston and Wichita State played in the other semifinal. The Shockers took down top-seeded South Florida on Tuesday, opening the door for another team to earn the conference’s auto bid to the NCAA tournament.
“Our fight,” Johnson said, “we’re going to carry that over to the next two games all the way to the championship.”