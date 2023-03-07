ECU vs. Wichita State

ECU’s Synia Johnson (4) drives the lane against Wichita State earlier this season. Johnson scored 16 points and added four steals in the Pirates' win over Tulane in the AAC tournament quarterfinals. 

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

It’s safe to say Synia Johnson packed more than one pair of clothes.

The East Carolina guard was one of three players to score in double figures and she added a handful of defensive plays to help the third-seeded Pirates beat back No. 6 Tulane for a 69-58 victory on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.