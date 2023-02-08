Forget about a spark or lighting a fire. This was something more.
East Carolina women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill held the attention of her players during the break between the third and fourth quarters on Wednesday against Temple. In fact, McNeill had the attention of everyone inside Minges Coliseum, from the seats in the second deck to the cushioned chairs on the floor.
McNeill ignited a bonfire, a fire-alarm inferno, under her team while challenging them in the huddle before the final quarter of a 67-52 win over the Owls.
“Well, I must say I got into them pretty bad after the third quarter,” McNeill said. “I felt like we hadn't played ECU basketball.”
The Pirates (16-8, 7-4 AAC) enjoyed a 21-point win in the first meeting between the teams earlier this season, but that type of dominant play never showed up through the first three quarters on Wednesday as ECU failed to hold a lead by more than two possessions.
The Owls, playing with just eight players, made their move at the end of the third quarter when Makayla Waleed made the first of two free throws to give Temple its first lead of the second half with 46.1 seconds left. Waleed missed her second foul shot, grabbed the rebound, and assisted on a layup as the Owls took their largest lead of the game at 45-42.
That’s when McNeill challenged her team.
“I felt like those three quarters wasn't ECU basketball. Especially that third quarter, we just defensively gave them too many easy opportunities,” the Pirates’ coach said. “(To give up) three offensive rebounds off of the free-throw line, I just felt like they wanted it more than we did in that third quarter. So, after the third quarter, I lit into the team a little bit and they responded. … I just told them, right now, we're not the ECU of the past when people thought they could come in here and just get a win."
The Pirates answered their coach’s passionate plea and erupted for a 17-0 run to open the fourth quarter, erasing 30 minutes of uninspired play in a matter of minutes. Temple (10-13, 5-6) didn’t score until 3:26 remained in the game as Tiarra East converted a 3-point play after being fouled on a layup.
By then, the damage was done and ECU had put the game out of reach.
“Yeah, she definitely got into us,” said guard Synia Johnson, who scored nine points with six rebounds and two steals. “So we knew that we had to come out and respond. It starts in practice with us. She’s constantly getting into us saying that you got to have energy, and that's a big thing for us. We know that who we are as ECU, we have to have energy, especially on the defensive end because that's where we get going. That's where it gets started for us.
“In the first three quarters, we weren't really playing up to our standard and I felt like in the fourth quarter we came out and responded. We matched her energy.”
Temple called a timeout after the Pirates scored the first nine points of the quarter. McNeill was back in her players’ faces in the huddle, though this time everyone had the same passion.
“I remember when we first came out and we forced Temple to call the timeout in the fourth quarter, I was talking to my teammates about this is how we got to play,” Johnson said. “I can see the energy change and we were all into it. It just creates a different atmosphere for us to get up and know that we can defend people and beat them.”
ECU freshman Amiya Joyner had a huge fourth quarter where she scored nine of her team-high 23 points. She also added 14 rebounds to secure her ninth double-double on the season. Per ECU athletics, it is the most by an ECU freshman since records have been kept.
Danae McNeal added 17 points with three steals and Morgan Moseley chipped in eight points.
The Pirates have won two straight and play again at home at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Wichita State.
“I got a pretty good feel for them right now,” McNeill said. “When we’re in timeouts I can always tell when they’re going to respond. I can see the looks on their faces, whether they're looking through me or whether they're really in tune. And I saw that after the third quarter so I knew we were going to respond. But it's a process of learning how to win and understanding how to play with a target on your back.”