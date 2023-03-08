ECU vs. Houston

ECU's Danae McNeal scored a game-high 22 points in an AAC tournament semifinal win over Memphis on Wednesday. The Pirates are one win away from the third NCAA Tournament berth in program history.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

After being picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference at the start of the season, the East Carolina women’s basketball team turned the league upside down and now the Pirates find themselves one win away from an NCAA tournament berth.

Third-seeded ECU took down No. 2 Memphis, 69-60, on Wednesday in the AAC tournament semifinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.