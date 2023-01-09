McNeal drive 2 pic.jpg

ECU's Danae McNeal (22) dribbles around a High Point defender during a game earlier this season.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina women’s basketball team was in a sharing mood on Sunday and the crisp passing and a late run led to an American Athletic Conference win.

The Pirates defeated visiting Tulane, 63-53, to win their second consecutive conference game.