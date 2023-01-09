The East Carolina women’s basketball team was in a sharing mood on Sunday and the crisp passing and a late run led to an American Athletic Conference win.
The Pirates defeated visiting Tulane, 63-53, to win their second consecutive conference game.
ECU (11-5, 2-1 AAC) answered a league-opening loss with two wins, and the win over the Green Wave might have been the most impressive of the bunch. An 11-0 run to close the game allowed the Pirates to pull away after the teams struggled to find separation throughout the game.
Danae McNeal led the Pirates with a career-high 26 points behind a sizzling 6-for-10 mark from three-point range. McNeal now has back-to-back games with at least 20 points scored as the team’s leading scorer is heating up in league play.
The Pirates’ freshmen also turned in big games as Amiya Joyner finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jayla Hearp added 13 points and went 6-for-6 from the foul line.
Joyner recorded her fifth double-double in as many games. She scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the second half while playing all 20 minutes of the final two quarters. Joyner is the first ECU player to record five straight double-doubles since Hall of Famer Rosie Thompson did it in 1979-80 when she recorded six straight.
McNeal, Hearp and Synia Johnson each had four assists as the Pirates had an impressive 21 total on 22-of-52 shooting. They assisted on all but one made field goal.
Their efforts helped ECU to its best start to a season since the 2013-14 team opened 14-2.
Tulane (10-6, 0-3) was led by Marta Garlic’s 18 points, with most of her damage coming beyond the three-point line. The conference’s second-best three-point shooter at 43 percent, Garlic went 5-of-10 from deep while playing all 40 minutes.
The teams were tied at 20-20 after the first quarter, and ECU took a 34-32 lead into halftime. Tulane evened the score by the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter began tied 47-47.
The Pirates closed strong and went on an 11-0 run over the final 6:09 of the game to pull away. McNeal scored six of those points, Joyner scored four and a Bobbi Smith free throw fueled the run.
Tulane was held to six points and six turnovers in the final quarter.
ECU will try for three straight when it travels to Temple for a noon start on Wednesday.
