Taniyah Thompson clapped her hands and caught a pass on the perimeter. Needing three points to tie, the East Carolina guard launched a 3-pointer and was knocked backward onto the floor with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Thompson was sent to the foul line for three shots. The Pirates third-year player missed the first, and made the next two. It looked like she tried to hit the front of the rim on the final shot, hoping for a rebound and a quick bucket, but the ball slid across the front of the rim and into the net.
ECU never could score that final point as host Temple held on to defeat the Pirates, 60-59, in an American Athletic Conference game in Philadelphia. The Pirates have now lost five straight and eight of their last nine games.
Thompson was the spark plug that powered the Pirates’ comeback attempt. ECU trailed by as many as 17 points with 7:17 left in the third quarter, but ECU rallied on both sides of the ball to trim the deficit.
Thompson scored a game-high 29 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter. She also added a team-high six rebounds. Alexsia Rose finished with five points, five rebounds and five assists.
ECU (8-14, 1-8 AAC) spread the ball around on offense in the opening quarter and five different players scored, including four of five starters. The Pirates trailed the Owls’ 16-14 after the first, as the conference’s leading scorer in Temple fifth-year player Mia Davis scored seven points.
Yet just when the Pirates seemed to have found their offensive game, a single-digit scoring quarter cranked up the difficulty for the remainder of the game. ECU scored seven points in the second quarter and let a two-point deficit balloon into a 14-point climb by halftime, trailing 35-21.
The lack of offense gave the Owls (11-9, 6-3) too much of a second-half head start and ECU never caught up. This was the fifth consecutive game that ECU has scored seven or fewer points in a quarter.
The Pirates outscored Temple 38-25 in the second half as Thompson exploded for 23 points after halftime.
Temple’s Aniya Gourdine finished with a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The freshman from Baltimore, Md. nearly had a triple-double in the first half with nine points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Davis, the AAC preseason player of the year, poured in 22 points, as one of three Owls to finish in double figures. Davis had 13 points by halftime.
For ECU, guard Iycez Adams was making her first start of the season. The freshman from Kernersville finished with two points, one rebounds and a game-high four blocks. Tylar Bennett added nine points, with Da’Ja Green (who led ECU in scoring in each of the past three games) finished with seven points.
The Pirates play again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Wichita State.