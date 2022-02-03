Taniyah Thompson has been playing a stress-free brand of basketball lately.
The American Athletic Conference’s second-leading scorer has been tasked with carrying the bulk of East Carolina’s scoring responsibilities this season, but she has found a running mate over the past three games as teammate Da’Ja Green has joined the fun.
Green continued her offensive tear against visiting Southern Methodist University on Thursday and the extra firepower looked like it would be enough to shake the losing streak, but ECU ran out of gas in a 58-46 loss.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for ECU (8-13, 1-7 AAC), which remains in last place in the conference standings.
“When you put so much into something and you don’t get the results you want, it hurts,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “I saw a team in that locker room tonight that was hurt because they fought. We had an opportunity to win the game. We went in believing that we could win the game.”
Green finished with 15 points to lead ECU in scoring for the third consecutive game. She poured in 11 points in the first quarter on a 4-for-4 effort from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers. She finished 6-for-13 shooting, marking three straight games with at least six made shots.
She hadn’t made six shots in a game all season before this three-game stretch.
“She’s being more aggressive,” McNeill said of Green’s breakout. “Da’Ja is just like (Thompson). They live in the gym, always working on their game.”
Thompson added 14 points and four rebounds, while Alexsia Rose added eight points and six assists.
“It takes a lot of stress off,” Thompson said of Green’s offense. “Seeing more people score the ball, it just opens up the floor for everyone and it opens up the floor for me. Everyone has to play me a little more honest.”
ECU honored Thompson before Thursday’s game as the Pirates’ leading scorer was recognized for becoming the 24th player in team history to score at least 1,000 career points. The third-year player reached that milestone on Jan. 29 at Tulane when she banked in a fourth-quarter layup.
With her 14 against SMU, Thompson is now alone at 23rd on the Pirates’ all-time scoring list with 1,017 points.
She didn’t have much time to reflect and appreciate a moment that was all about her, and was instead focused on trying to lead her team to what is becoming a rare win.
“During the ceremony, I wanted to celebrate myself, but I was focused on getting the win,” the East Carolina junior said. “And as much as I did want to celebrate it, we had a game right after.”
The game was the second against SMU this season, and the Pirates looked to have figured out the Mustangs by dominating much of the first half. Green and Thompson were scoring points, and Rose was finding open players in transition as ECU pushed the pace with a three-guard lineup.
The success in the first 20 minutes proved to be unsustainable, however, as the Pirates let this one slip away in the third quarter when they were outscored 15-5.
This was the fourth consecutive game that ECU had turned in a single-digit quarter. Before Thursday’s five-point third quarter, ECU scored four points in the second quarter against Temple, turned in a six-point third quarter against Wichita State and had a seven-point first quarter against Tulane.
“They put on that press in the second half and got us rattled a little bit, got us out of our flow offensively,” McNeill said. “I didn’t think we executed our zone offense the way we needed to execute it. We got a little stagnant and that was probably the difference in the game.”
ECU had been playing strong offensively in the first half behind large scoring runs of 10-0, 5-0 and 9-0. They shot 43 percent from the field and the Pirates took a 30-22 lead into halftime. Then the offense broke. The team went 2-of-8 (Green made both shots) in the third quarter and an eight-point lead dissolved into a 37-35 SMU lead.
Still, the Pirates got within one at 39-38 when Thompson made her first 3-pointer of the game with 8:58 to play. SMU responded with a 9-0 run. ECU cut the deficit to six points with 2:20 left after Thompson and Morgan Moseley book-ended an SMU jumper with 3s, but that was as close as the Pirates would get.
SMU scored eight of the game’s final 10 points to hold off the Pirates.
ECU will play the AAC’s leading scorer in Mia Davis when it plays Temple at noon on Sunday.