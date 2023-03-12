Houston forward Bria Patterson (1) walks off the court as East Carolina forward Iycez Adams (20), Synia Johnson (4), Kimora Jenkins (24) and the rest of the team celebrate their win against Houston in a game in the final of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.
East Carolina guard Synia Johnson, front, works to the basket against Houston forward Tatyana Hill, rear, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Houston forward Bria Patterson (1) walks off the court as East Carolina forward Iycez Adams (20), Synia Johnson (4), Kimora Jenkins (24) and the rest of the team celebrate their win against Houston in a game in the final of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
East Carolina guard Synia Johnson, front, works to the basket against Houston forward Tatyana Hill, rear, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
The East Carolina women’s basketball team learned of its NCAA Tournament destination on Sunday as the team gathered to watch the national selection show at TowneBank Tower on ECU's campus.
The Pirates earned the No. 13 seed in the tournament and will play No. 4 Texas in the first round on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
ECU (23-9) won the American Athletic Conference to earn the league's automatic bid by defeating Houston in the championship game on Thursday. ECU went 3-0 in the tournament and also defeated Tulane and Memphis. The third-seeded Pirates became the first non-top-seeded team to win the tournament.
The Pirates will compete in the Seattle 4 bracket, meaning that if they win two games in Austin they would advance to the Sweet 16 hosted in Seattle, Wa. With a win on Saturday, ECU would face the winner of No. 12 Drake and No. 5 Louisville in the second round.
This is the Pirates’ first NCAA tournament since 2007 and the third appearance in program history