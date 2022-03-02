The East Carolina and Memphis women’s basketball teams aren’t done with each other yet.
Memphis’ 56-53 home victory on Wednesday over the Pirates in the final game of the regular season ensured there would be a third game between the teams this season.
ECU (11-17, 4-11 AAC) finished 10th in the American Athletic Conference after the loss to the Tigers, while Memphis finished seventh. The teams — as No. 10 and No. 7 seeds — will meet in the first round of the conference tournament on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The game had implications on postseason seeding. ECU entered the game in ninth place in the conference, and could have finished as high as eighth with a victory. Memphis (15-11, 6-9), meanwhile, would have dropped to ninth with a loss.
ECU finished the regular season tied with last-place Cincinnati with identical 4-11 conference marks, but ECU owned the tiebreaker with two wins over the Bearcats.
On Wednesday, the Pirates had much more trouble with Memphis than the first meeting when the Pirates won by 30 points on Super Bowl Sunday. The game started with similar dominance from the Pirates, who led 10-7 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime.
The Pirates held Memphis to 26 percent shooting in the first half and forced 12 turnovers. ECU entered the game at No. 8 in the nation in turnovers forced.
By the end of the third quarter, Memphis had made up its deficit and took a 42-41 lead into the final quarter. The Pirates’ defense turned it up and held Memphis without a field goal for the final 5:06 of the game, but the Tigers were able to keep pace by going 10-of-12 from the foul line in the final quarter.
Taniyah Thompson drained a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to give ECU a one-point lead at 53-52, but the Pirates didn’t score again as the Tigers connected on four free throws in the final 14 seconds to retake the lead and seal the win.
Thompson scored a game-high 17 points, leading 11 players who scored for ECU. Thompson was three points shy of her seventh consecutive 20-point game, which would have tied the school record. Still, she has scored in double figures in 19 straight games.