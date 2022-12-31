The East Carolina women’s basketball team had spent the past four days preparing for a Tulsa offense that lives on outside shooting.
The Pirates’ work paid dividends in the second half of Friday’s American Athletic Conference opener, but they applied that pressure a little too late and never recovered from a lopsided first quarter in a 55-47 home loss.
Tulsa went 6-for-14 from the field in the opening quarter, including going 5-of-11 from three-point range as it tested ECU’s perimeter defense early with a barrage of deep looks.
The Pirates (9-5, 0-1 AAC) outscored Tulsa over the final three quarters, but they couldn’t find a way out of a 19-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter. ECU never held a lead in the game, though it did make a late push and drew within five points with 1:47 left in the game.
“(Tulsa) played a really good game,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “They got a really unique style of play with so many kids on the floor that can score the ball. But I thought our kids played really hard and I thought they battled to the end.
“We just talked about it in the locker room that you have to come out early, especially in this league. This league is too good. There’s no nights off in this league and you got to come out right from the jump. If you look at the stat sheet, the first quarter really hurt us.”
Delanie Crawford and Temira Poindexter made the first three shots of the game for Tulsa (11-3, 1-0) and all were 3-pointers. Poindexter scored a game-high 20 points and finished 4-of-9 from deep, while Crawford went 2-for-5 as the Golden Hurricane shot a blistering 47 percent from three-point range (7-of-15) in the opening half.
ECU is built to handle opponents like this. And with one of the better defenses in the country, the Pirates began to deny the perimeter. Players closed out on shooters hard and the Pirates didn’t allow a made 3-pointer in the second half, forcing Tulsa to go 0-for-10 after the break.
To blank Tulsa from deep in the second half took a monster effort from ECU, as the Golden Hurricane entered Friday’s conference opener as the top team in the country in 3-point attempts at 31.8 per game. Tulsa’s shooters were efficient, too, and averaged 10.8 made 3-pointers, good enough for third in the nation.
“I thought we played hard and we made some great adjustments in the second half,” McNeill said. “They got zero 3s in the second half and I think you just go back to that first quarter when we dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole. And when you play a team that can shoot the ball as well as they do, you don’t want to get down by a lot because it will be hard to come back.”
ECU freshman Amiya Joyner scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. She finished with a team-high 16 points and 16 rebounds for her third consecutive game with a double-double. It was the first time an ECU player had at least 15 rebounds in a game since Dec. 2020.
Joyner is carving out a role on this team as a solid rebounder and is emerging as a top scoring threat. The freshman said it took her some time to ease into that role and now she is embracing it.
“I came out of my shell because I didn’t really try to score the ball like that (early in the season),” Joyner said. “I was more of a pass-first person, so I had to help my team out and score the ball more instead of passing a lot.”
Morgan Moseley was next with 10 points, while no other player scored more than four.
The Pirates’ leading scorer on the season, Danae McNeal, scored four points on 2-of-8 shooting. She was held scoreless until she hit a jumper with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter. Alexsia Rose, Jayla Hearp and Synia Johnson each finished with four points, with Kimora Jenkins and Bobbi Smith combining for five.
“I didn’t think we would have this hard of a time scoring the ball,” McNeill said, “even though I know offense is not what we live and die off of.”
ECU outscored Tulsa 38-36 after the first quarter, but the 10-point deficit after the opening 10 minutes proved too difficult to overcome.
Moseley scored six points as part of a 10-0 ECU run in the fourth quarter that cut Tulsa’s lead to 48-44 with 3:17 remaining in the game. The Pirates couldn’t quite catch all the way back up and managed three free throws the rest of the way.
“I thought the fight was there,” McNeill said. “It just didn’t go our way at the end.”
ECU continues conference play at 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. at Memphis.