Taniyah Thompson had some help and the East Carolina women’s basketball team held off Cincinnati on Saturday for a 68-57 road win.
Thompson scored a game-high 22 points to lead three Pirates who finished in double figures. Da’Ja Green scored 14 points and Synia Johnson added 12. All nine players who logged minutes for the Pirates scored and made a basket.
For Thompson, it was her fifth straight game with at least 20 points and the 17th straight with at least 10. Both streaks tie Jada Payne for the longest such streak by a Pirate since ECU moved to the American Athletic Conference.
Cincinnati outscored ECU after halftime, but the Pirates’ strong start to the game created enough of a cushion to absorb the Bearcats’ comeback try. ECU scored 22 points in the opening quarter, while Cincinnati managed six points on 3-of-15 from the field.
The Pirates didn’t slow in the second quarter and poured in 22 points. They opened up a 25-8 lead before Cincinnati found its rhythm and cut the deficit to 30-22. That’s when ECU pulled away again as it finished the half on a 10-2 run, backed by five points from Thompson to take a 40-24 lead into halftime.
Jillian Hayes led Cincinnati with 13 points, as one of four players to finish in double figures. The Bearcats scored 19 points in the third and trailed 53-43 entering the final quarter, but couldn’t catch the Pirates.
ECU is now unbeaten this season (11-0) when scoring at least 60 points. The Pirates have three more games in the regular season, and will host Tulsa on Thursday.