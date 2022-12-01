ECU's Johnson

ECU’s Synia Johnson (4) looks to get around a High Point defender during their game this season. Johnson scored a team-high 13 points on Thursday in a road loss to George Mason.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Offense didn’t come easy on Thursday night for the East Carolina women’s basketball team, which failed to keep pace with George Mason in a 54-41 loss in Fairfax, Va.

The Pirates (5-3) have now lost consecutive games for the first time this season, and the losing streak comes after a four-game winning streak helped the team get off to its best start since the 2018-19 season.