Offense didn’t come easy on Thursday night for the East Carolina women’s basketball team, which failed to keep pace with George Mason in a 54-41 loss in Fairfax, Va.
The Pirates (5-3) have now lost consecutive games for the first time this season, and the losing streak comes after a four-game winning streak helped the team get off to its best start since the 2018-19 season.
The game marks the end of a three-game road trip, and ECU will return home to host VCU at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Only two players made more than two baskets for ECU, which shot just 25.4 percent (15-of-59) in the game, including an 0-for-11 effort from three-point range. The Pirates were also out-rebounded, 45-34.
Synia Johnson led the Pirates with 13 points and Danae McNeal added 10 points. Tiara Chambers was within reach of finishing with a double-double, scoring six points with nine rebounds. Chambers also recorded a block in the first quarter that moved her into a tie for sixth place among the program’s career block leaders.
Aside from Johnson and McNeal, the Pirates couldn’t find much more scoring. George Mason (5-4) opened the game on an 8-0 scoring run and never trailed.
ECU’s issues were glaring in the half-court where it struggled to score points. The offense stalled often and good looks at the basket were difficult to produce. Instead, the Pirates found most of their success when they pushed the tempo and ran the floor after missed shots and turnovers.
The Pirates forced 24 turnovers and scored 18 points off those turnovers. They also held a 14-1 advantage in fastbreak points.
It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the game that the Pirates were finally able to lock up George Mason. ECU held the Patriots to seven points in the frame. Meanwhile, ECU went on a 9-0 run over that spanned six minutes of game time to cut the deficit into single digits.
The Pirates’ run began when they trailed 49-31 with 9:11 remaining in the game. Johnson, McNeal and Chambers combined to score nine points to draw within 49-40. But ECU never could get any closer and the comeback effort fell short as the Patriots pushed their lead back to double figures.