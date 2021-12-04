Kim McNeill is searching for more energy.
The East Carolina women’s basketball coach described a tentative offense that led to too many scoring lulls in Pirates’ 66-51 loss to visiting Towson on Saturday.
“It’s what we’re seeing in practice, we’re trying to figure it out,” McNeill said. “The last three or four days we’re finishing practice slow and sloppy, turning the ball over, no energy — and that’s what we’re seeing in the game.”
The Pirates (4-5) have faced double-digit deficits the past two games, only to rally to get within a couple possessions before the scoring doldrums showed up and opponents began to pull away. On the road at Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday, the Pirates cut the deficit to four points at 49-45 with 9:21 to play, before going scoreless over the next five minutes in a 65-48 loss.
On Saturday, ECU recovered from a slow first quarter and entered halftime trailing 32-31, only to be outscored 18-10 in the third quarter. The Pirates were outscored by 17 points in the first and third quarters combined.
“We go into VCU, we’re down four, and then there’s seven minutes left where we feel like we quit,” McNeill said. “Same thing today where we go into half down one, and then we come out in the third quarter, very slow start, and get some subs in.”
The Pirates defense was able to hold Aleah Nelson, who entered the game 55th in the nation in scoring with 18.1 points per game, to eight points on 4-of-15 shooting. Others helped out, however, as four players scored in double figures.
But ECU was able to hold the Tigers to well under their scoring average. Towson entered the game averaging 88.5 points per game in their wins.
“I thought we were decent defensively, diving on the floor and being scrappy, I thought we battled on the boards, but we just didn't seem confident on offense,” McNeill said. “We blew a lot of layups. I thought the defense was working for us, creating turnovers and getting into transition which is our game, but we just weren't finishing. We have to have the mentality of going up to finish. I think we have the mentality we’re going up to anticipate a foul and we can’t worry about it.”
ECU shot just 25 percent from the field (19-for-75), including a 0-for-8 effort from 3-point range. Forward Xianna Josephs led the Pirates with a career-high 10 points, buoyed by an 8-for-8 effort from the free-throw line. Da’Ja Green added nine points, with Taniyah Thompson and Tylar Bennett each scoring six.
Towson (7-1) won its fourth consecutive game. The only loss this season for the Tigers came against second-ranked N.C. State.
This was the Pirates first loss at Minges Coliseum. McNeill said the team can usually draw from the crowd and comfortability of being at home, yet those advantages weren’t there on Saturday.
“Normally we have better energy at home,” McNeill said. “The energy on the bench wasn’t as good as it normally is, and the energy on offense, that confident look in our eyes, I didn’t think that was there in the second half. It’s always great to play at home when you get your fans behind you, but no matter where we’re playing we have to bring that same energy and same mentality.”
The Pirates play at home again at 6 p.m. on Monday when they host N.C. Central.