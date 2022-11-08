South Carolina State might be wishing its season didn’t begin in Greenville.
The East Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed the Bulldogs in a 71-35 season-opening win on Monday inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates seemed to cover every inch of the floor in a stifling defensive effort that produced 39 turnovers while holding the Bulldogs to single digits in three of the four quarters.
It was a blowout in every sense as 11 players scored points for ECU and four finished in double figures.
“I look down at the stat sheet, and we have four kids in double figures,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “That’s a plus. That’s a goal of mine. I don’t want to look down and see one kid with 27, 28 points and the next person with four. I think on any given night, we can have kids that can lead us in scoring, we can have kids that can come off the bench and give us a spark off the bench. And that’s been a focus in the offseason is getting our offense better.”
Danae McNeal led the Pirates in scoring with 14 points, all of which came in the first half. The top returning scorer from a year ago powered the offense from the opening tip. McNeal poured in 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting in the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs, who managed nine points, by herself.
McNeal, who wore a large chain to the postgame media session with an even larger plaque attached to it in honor of earning player of the game, attempted just three shots in the second half as she let her teammates work.
The chain was originally given to the top player in practice this offseason, and McNeill wanted to carry that new tradition over to games. It was the senior captain who earned the honor in the opener.
“I guess I wasn’t really focused on me, I was focused on us,” said McNeal, who had no turnovers and added four rebounds and one assist. “My teammates definitely got me the ball in my spots and I was just knocking shots down. And then finding my teammates and just giving them different opportunities.”
The Pirates (1-0) finished with 20 assists, with 10 players contributing to that total.
“Stressing in practice of just building confidence in kids and wanting them to take shots and being ready to take shots,” the ECU coach said. “You know, just sharing the ball. When we go into a game we always say we’re going to defend, rebound and share the ball. If we do those three things we got a great chance of winning the game.”
The Pirates got standout performances from a pair of freshmen playing in their first collegiate games.
Amiya Joyner, a freshman out of Farmville Central, earned the start and she was aggressive early in the first half. Joyner used her 6-foot-2 frame to score inside the paint and she wasn’t shy about shooting from 3-point range despite an 0-for-6 effort.
Sometimes her aggressiveness worked against her as Joyner picked up her third foul of the game when she was called for a charge with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter. Still, the freshman scored 12 points with three assists and a team-high eight rebounds.
Jayla Hearp, another freshman, shined in her debut. She scored 12 points by slashing into the lane and finishing some difficult layups. Her points came in 13 minutes of action and she was one of the more efficient players on the floor.
“They’ve been doing well pretty much all season long in scrimmages,” McNeill said. “(Amiya) is coming back off of an illness and she’s just getting her wind back underneath her. Jayla is just ultra aggressive on both ends of the floor. Sometimes I have to reel her back in offensively, but I’d rather have to do that than try to light a match underneath her to get her going.”
The Bulldogs were held to 5 percent (1-of-15) from 3-point range and 29 percent (11-of-38) for the game. ECU allowed nine points in the first quarter, three in the second and four in the fourth. South Carolina State managed 19 points in the third quarter, but the Pirates’ offense picked up the slack with 27 points in the frame to keep extending the lead.
Synia Johnson finished with 10 points, with Iycez Adams scoring six and Alexsia Rose scoring five.
And while the offense showed up, it was the Pirates’ defensive effort that sealed the win.
“The thing that won the game for us tonight is what it always is,” McNeal said, “and that’s defense.”
The Pirates play again at 6 p.m. on Thursday against visiting Wake Forest.