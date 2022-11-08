020922_gdr_ecubasketball-24.jpg

East Carolina’s women’s head basketball coach Kim McNeill reacts during a game against Wichita State at Minges Coliseum last season.

 FILE/The Daily Reflector

South Carolina State might be wishing its season didn’t begin in Greenville.

The East Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed the Bulldogs in a 71-35 season-opening win on Monday inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates seemed to cover every inch of the floor in a stifling defensive effort that produced 39 turnovers while holding the Bulldogs to single digits in three of the four quarters.