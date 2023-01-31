ECU vs. Memphis

ECU’s Amiya Joyner (23) posts up against Memphis’ Lanetta Williams on Jan. 25 at Minges Coliseum.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina was ice cold from the floor for long stretches on Tuesday night in Tampa, Fla., particularly in the second half of a 72-48 blowout loss to South Florida.

The Pirates shot 31 percent overall and finished 1-for-12 from behind the arc while USF rolled up a 39-22 advantage over the final two quarters to put the game well out of reach. That was after the visitors rallied from a 19-10 deficit after the first quarter to make it a more respectable 33-26 at the half.