East Carolina was ice cold from the floor for long stretches on Tuesday night in Tampa, Fla., particularly in the second half of a 72-48 blowout loss to South Florida.
The Pirates shot 31 percent overall and finished 1-for-12 from behind the arc while USF rolled up a 39-22 advantage over the final two quarters to put the game well out of reach. That was after the visitors rallied from a 19-10 deficit after the first quarter to make it a more respectable 33-26 at the half.
South Florida boasted a pair of 20-point scorers in Sammie Puisis (23) and Carla Brito (20) and shot 47 percent from the floor and 69 percent from three-point range.
The loss for ECU spoiled another double-double outing for freshman Amiya Joyner, who had an even 13 points and 13 rebounds. The only other double-digit scorer for the Pirates was Danae McNeal with 10.
Down 26-12 in the second quarter, ECU staged a quick 8-2 run to briefly pull the Pirates within striking distance at 28-20. That included four points each for Synia Johnson and Jayla Hearp.
McNeal and Bobbi Smith then traded baskets to close the first half and trim the USF lead to seven.
After winning two straight in the American Athletic Conference, the Pirates (14-8, 5-4 AAC) have now lost two in a row.
ECU continues a Florida road swing with a Saturday game at UCF before returning home to play Temple on Feb. 8.