The East Carolina women’s basketball team split a pair of games this weekend at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Va.
The Pirates began the two-game event with a 72-64 win over Liberty on Saturday, before losing to host Virginia, 72-50, on Sunday.
Alexsia Rose led the scoring against Liberty with a game-high 18 points while leading the Pirates to their second-highest scoring output of the season. Four players scored in double figures, as Danae McNeal scored 16 points, Morgan Moseley had 13 and Brittany Franklin had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
All of Franklin's minutes and stats came in the second half.
ECU struggled mightily from deep and shot 3-of-26, but made up for it by getting to the foul line often and taking advantage. There, the Pirates went 27-of-38 and nearly tripled Liberty’s free-throw opportunities (8-of-13).
The Pirates took command in the third quarter when they held the Flames to seven points while not allowing a field goal for the final 7:29 of the quarter.
The win helped ECU to its best start to a season (5-1) since the 2018-19 team opened 5-1.
ECU couldn’t find its offense the following night in Sunday’s loss to Virginia and fell to 5-2. The Pirates hung close with the host Cavaliers at halftime and trailed 31-25. They never let the game get out of hand in the first half and were outscored by three points in the first and second quarters. The Pirates used an 8-2 run before halftime to tighten the score, and all of those eight points came from McNeal.
But the Pirates couldn’t keep the pace and let the game slip away out of halftime as Virginia used a 22-7 margin in the third quarter to pull away for good.
McNeal had 14 points and was the only player to score in double figures for ECU.
The loss to Virginia snapped a four-game winning streak. ECU has one more road game on Thursday at George Washington before returning to Greenville for a home game against VCU at 2 p.m. on Sunday.