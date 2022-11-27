ECU vs. Wake Forest

ECU’s Alexsia Rose brings the ball up against Wake Forest Thursday night at Minges Coliseum.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina women’s basketball team split a pair of games this weekend at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Va.

The Pirates began the two-game event with a 72-64 win over Liberty on Saturday, before losing to host Virginia, 72-50, on Sunday.