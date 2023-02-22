If Amiya Joyner ever wondered how far she would need to throw a basketball to be out of range of Danae McNeal’s speed, the East Carolina women’s basketball teammates were going to find out on Wednesday night.

Joyner and McNeal looked like they were playing some backyard football inside Minges Coliseum as McNeal hit the boosters to snag long cross-court heaves that helped the Pirates break the Houston press and push the ball down the court during crucial moments of ECU’s 88-83 win in triple overtime.