...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECU's Amiya Joyner (23) hits the layup before Houston's Tatyana Hill (30) has a chance to defend Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum.
If Amiya Joyner ever wondered how far she would need to throw a basketball to be out of range of Danae McNeal’s speed, the East Carolina women’s basketball teammates were going to find out on Wednesday night.
Joyner and McNeal looked like they were playing some backyard football inside Minges Coliseum as McNeal hit the boosters to snag long cross-court heaves that helped the Pirates break the Houston press and push the ball down the court during crucial moments of ECU’s 88-83 win in triple overtime.
“I told her to throw it and I’m going to go get it,” McNeal said. “I’m always going to go catch it.”
That’s how regulation ended as the Pirates had a chance to win it when McNeal outran all five Cougars and got off a layup at the buzzer. The ball hit the backboard and then the rim before twisting out. The shot would have ended the game right there and sealed yet another remarkable comeback by the Pirates, who were down by as many as 14 points in the second half.
But they had more in the tank. Much more.
“It hurt a little bit but I had to get over it,” the senior said. “And we just had to keep going after them.”
Still, ECU (20-8, 11-4 AAC) closed the fourth quarter on a 15-3 run over the final 5:52 to force overtime. From there, it was a battle of will and toughness as both squads traded blows over the next two overtime periods.
The Pirates took their first lead of the since the first half on a Joyner putback with 3:07 remaining in the first overtime. Houston (11-15, 8-5) then pushed its lead to five, only to have McNeal wrestle the advantage back with seven straight points.
It wasn’t until the third extra five-minute quarter that ECU was able to pull away for good by outscoring the visiting Cougars, 8-3, sending a crowd of 2,044 into a frenzy after a thrilling finish.
McNeal scored a game-high 34 points and went 13-of-15 at the foul line. She also added four rebounds and four steals. Joyner tied the school record for consecutive games with a double-double at seven as she finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds along with five assists.
Point guard Micah Dennis never came off the floor and played all 55 minutes. She had 12 assists and nine points, while guard Synia Johnson poured in 16 points with seven rebounds and four steals. Iycez Adams turned in a career game with six points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“What a game. Have we ever had a game like that in Minges? Pretty sure not for women's basketball,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “But that was a hard-fought game by two really good teams. Two good teams that battled to the end. I can't tell you how proud I am of our team. Just how far we've come, our no-quit mentality."
The Pirates trailed by 12 at one point in the fourth quarter, but they found a way to put a lid on Houston's best attempt at swiping second place in the conference away from the Pirates.
ECU entered the game as the No. 2 team in the country in forcing turnovers, while Houston entered at No. 3. The two defenses made life difficult for the ballhandlers as the teams combined for 61 turnovers.
Houston connected on six 3-pointers while ECU made just one, so the Pirates had the extra challenge of overcoming trading 3s for 2s.
“We talked about it the last two days that you’re not going to be perfect,” McNeill said. “They’re going to make you play fast, we’re going to turn the ball over a little bit, but we have to have the next-play mentality because if we allow one possession or one turnover and we’re sulking or hanging our heads, it stacks up.”
With one conference game remaining on Saturday at Tulane, the Pirates can clinch second place in the AAC standings with a win. The Pirates can finish no worse than third place, as 9-4 Memphis would have to win its final two games and ECU would need a loss for that to happen.
ECU was voted to finish last in the conference standings in a preseason poll by the AAC coaches. Now, the Pirates are sitting in second place with the program’s 10th 20-win season in hand.
“I said at the beginning of the year that this team had a chance to be special,” McNeill said. “I don't think people really believed us. Obviously, they voted us 11th in the league, so obviously they didn't believe us. But I told them in the locker room there that we've been hard on them from day one. Even when we started going on this streak and playing well, as a coaching staff, we never took our foot off the gas. And this is why, for moments like this to make them tougher to be able to finish, to go into triple overtime and to be able to win it.”