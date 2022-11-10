The East Carolina women’s basketball team didn’t have an answer for visiting Wake Forest in the third quarter of their game on Thursday in Greenville and the lopsided margin led to a 57-46 defeat.

The Pirates were out of sync on offense and couldn't find the firepower on offense to chase down the Demon Deacons in the loss. Wake Forest never trailed after it knocked down open looks to the tune of a sizzling 77 percent from the field out of halftime.