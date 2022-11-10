The East Carolina women’s basketball team didn’t have an answer for visiting Wake Forest in the third quarter of their game on Thursday in Greenville and the lopsided margin led to a 57-46 defeat.
The Pirates were out of sync on offense and couldn't find the firepower on offense to chase down the Demon Deacons in the loss. Wake Forest never trailed after it knocked down open looks to the tune of a sizzling 77 percent from the field out of halftime.
“They were tougher than us, they outplayed us, they wanted it more than we did, which is extremely disappointing because that’s not how we’re built,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “... I say it all the time, we are a blue collar team and we didn’t do the things in the trenches that we needed to do to win this game. And we weren’t very disciplined."
The Pirates (1-1) were out-rebounded 44-33, yet played well enough on defense to keep the score close and entered halftime with the score tied 20-20. Wake Forest was held to just two points in the second quarter, and was kept off the scoreboard for the final 7:37 of the first half.
Tight, aggressive defense from the Pirates led to Wake Forest shooting 1-of-14 in the second quarter.
ECU, meanwhile, was in the midst of its own scoring drought and couldn’t take advantage of the missed shots. It was Synia Johnson’s layup with 24 seconds remaining before halftime that ended a stretch of nearly seven minutes without a bucket and it capped a 6-0 run to close the half.
The mini run erased an 18-11 deficit after the first quarter. Wake Forest’s Jewel Spears ended the opening quarter with a personal 6-0 run that included three free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining after she was fouled by Tiara Chambers on a late 3-point attempt.
“We defended,” McNeill said of the success before halftime. “We held them to two points but we only scored nine. When you hold somebody to two points, you should at least score 20. We didn’t do the things that we normally do like get out in transition and attack, run the lanes, and we were settling for jump shots in transition. That’s not how we’re built.”
ECU did manage to get to the foul line often. Amiya Joyner had eight free-throw attempts and Iycez Adams had six. But the Pirates left too many points there to make a difference as they shot 13-of-29 on free throws.
“We got to get in the gym and shoot more free throws,” McNeill said. “You lose by 11 and you miss 16 free throws. That’s a pretty hard pill to swallow.”
Spear led the Demon Deacons with a game-high 23 points, while Alexandria Scruggs added 13 points with seven rebounds. Spear and Scruggs combined for 16 points in the third quarter and each made a 3-pointer.
Nine different players scored for the Pirates, who were led by McNeal’s 13. She also had a game-high four steals. Joyner added 10 points and seven rebounds, with Johnson scoring five points. Adams pulled down seven rebounds.
Johnson had a pair of nifty assists on drives to the basket in the first half, and it’s those types of plays that the Pirates are looking for in the half-court instead of the uncontrolled pull-up jumpers they settled for.
“I try to help the team any way that I can,” said Johnson, a junior. “Being that this is my third year, I’m more comfortable, especially with the coaches now, running their stuff and what they’re expecting out there. So that experience does help a lot.”
Each of the three freshmen scored points for the Pirates, led by Joyner’s 10. Jayla Hearp finished with three points and Bobbi Smith added four. Still, all three are finding their way at the college level. Hearp fouled out with 7:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Joyner looked frustrated at times.
But McNeill reminded that this was just the second game of the season and there will be a season’s worth of growing and experiences to be had for the young core.
The coach also challenged the veteran players to find a way to come through while the young roster gets up to speed.
“I’m expecting the upperclassmen to be better than what they are, so I’m expecting more out of them because freshmen are freshmen,” McNeill said. “... I knew that with them coming in, the three of them would get an opportunity to play for us.
"Bobbi came off the bench and did some good things for us. We put her at pretty much every position on the floor and she was willing to do whatever she had to do to get on the court and that has to be the mentality and I thought she did that tonight. It’s going to take more game experience for Amiya and Jayla, but they’ll get it. Like I said, it’s just Game 2 and we got a lot of games left, it’s just how do we respond from this game?”
The Pirates will host UNC Wilmington at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the third game of a five-game homestand to open the season.