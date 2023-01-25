The East Carolina women’s basketball team was dealing with a case of stolen identity on Wednesday against visiting Memphis.
The second-best team in the nation at forcing turnovers was unable to extract the ball from the Tigers with any consistency and ECU couldn’t put the brakes on the Tigers in the fourth quarter of a 61-53 American Athletic Conference loss inside Minges Coliseum.
“They were a lot tougher than us, they executed their game plan and they came out on top,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “We lost ourselves tonight. We lost our identity, we lost who we are. We win games on the defensive end of the floor and for us to only turn somebody over (13) times and only have (seven) steals, that’s not who we are. We completely lost our identity.”
Memphis (12-8, 4-3 AAC) committed just 13 turnovers, cutting in half the amount of giveaways the Pirates forced in the first meeting this season between the two teams. In Memphis on Jan. 3, the Tigers had 26 turnovers (ECU’s season average).
ECU’s offense is powered by a takeaway-driven defense that leads to quick points on the other end. The team had just eight points off fast breaks and 15 off turnovers. When that quick source of points dried up, the Pirates were challenged in the half-court and struggled to knock down shots.
The Pirates scored one point over the final 6:23 of game action, coming on an Amiya Joyner free throw with 2:40 to play. Her foul shot split a pair of scoring runs by the Tigers, who closed the game on a 12-1 run to steal a road victory.
Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes scored a game-high 24 points and poured in the final six points of the game. Her deep 3-pointer from the wing at the end of the shot clock sealed the victory and gave the Tigers a 61-53 lead.
McNeill said the performance wasn’t as much about Memphis seeing this type of defense for a second time in three weeks but pointed to seeing a lethargic bunch at practice throughout the week and the mindset carried over to Wednesday’s game.
“I saw it the last two days in practice, I saw it at shootaround this morning, and that’s on me. It’s my job to get these kids ready to play,” McNeill said. “... We just didn’t have that swag, we didn’t have that pop to us. In huddles we looked like we were on a different planet.”
Memphis dominated the boards and out-rebounded the Pirates, 45-32.
Despite not playing with its trademark energy, ECU (14-7, 5-3) managed to keep the score close. The Pirates answered each Tigers’ scoring run with one of their own and held leads at the end of each of the first three quarters.
Micah Dennis finished a layup at the halftime buzzer to send the Pirates into the break with a 29-28 lead, and her 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave ECU a 46-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
There would be no more magic in the fourth quarter as Memphis bullied its way to the foul line eight times and Shutes turned in a 10-point quarter.
Danae McNeal led ECU with 19 points but was held scoreless on three shot attempts in the fourth quarter. Dennis finished with nine points and Amiya Joyner added eight with a game-high 13 rebounds.
“This definitely gets us fired up and ready to get back in the gym,” the senior McNeal said. “We can learn from this. I felt like the energy wasn’t really there in our practices and we have to correct that.”
ECU remains in the third place in the conference standings, though the Pirates find themselves just a half-game ahead of SMU and Memphis. At the halfway mark of the conference season, learning how to win while in the midst of a strong start to league play is something the Pirates will have to come to terms with.
“I kept saying it the last few days: Don’t get comfortable, stay hungry, don’t get comfortable,” the Pirates’ coach said. “Don’t worry about what our record is right now. Don’t worry about what we’ve done in the league up to this point because there’s a lot of basketball left to play and this is a really, really hard league. And I think it’s a part of learning how to win and learning how to continue to win and understanding that we have a lot of growing to do.”
The Pirates don’t play again until Tuesday when they travel to AAC-leading South Florida.