ECU’s Danae McNeal drives along the baseline during a game against High Point earlier this season. McNeal and the Pirates will take their top-rated defense on the road for a matchup with Gardner-Webb today.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina women’s basketball team is on top.

The Pirates, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season, are forcing the most turnovers per game of any team in the nation. Opponents are averaging 27.7 turnovers per game against the Pirates, who also boast the eighth-best scoring defense in the country.