ECU’s Danae McNeal drives along the baseline during a game against High Point earlier this season. McNeal and the Pirates will take their top-rated defense on the road for a matchup with Gardner-Webb today.
The East Carolina women’s basketball team is on top.
The Pirates, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season, are forcing the most turnovers per game of any team in the nation. Opponents are averaging 27.7 turnovers per game against the Pirates, who also boast the eighth-best scoring defense in the country.
ECU is allowing just 50.8 points per game. The team is also holding opponents to 23.6 percent shooting from 3-point range, good enough for 14th in the country.
The Pirates will take that defense on the road when it travels to Gardner-Webb for an 11 a.m. start today at Paul Porter Arena. It will be the Pirates’ first game since defeating Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 6.
The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
ECU is coming off a 67-41 win over UMES, which included a strong outing from guard Micah Dennis who made a pair of 3s in the third quarter to help blow open the game. Guard Danae McNeal led the way with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals.
The Bulldogs (7-3) have gotten off to a strong start to the year as their three losses have come against Clemson, Alabama and SMU on the road or at a neutral site. ECU and Gardner-Webb each have wins over VCU this season.
Gardner-Webb is led in scoring by Jhessyka Williams’ 17.6 points per game, while Alasia Smith and Lauren Bevis are also averaging over 13-points per game. Williams leads the team in rebounding (9.7 per game), and Ki’Ari Cain is averaging four assists per game.
ECU and Gardner-Webb have met six times dating back to 2001. The Pirates won in Greenville last season, 81-52.