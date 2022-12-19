When players come to Grenville to play basketball for East Carolina women’s coach Kim McNeill, they sign away their choice to take it easy on the defensive end.
“It’s just how we practice,” McNeill said. “That is a non-negotiable, not to play hard and not to get it done on the defensive end of the floor.”
Much like they have all season, the Pirates got it done defensively by swarming every inch of the floor on Monday, and visiting N.C. A&T had no answer for one of the nation’s best defenses as ECU blasted the Aggies, 79-49.
ECU’s defense entered the game second in the country in forced turnovers at just more than 27 per game and will likely vault back into the top spot after forcing the Aggies into 39 of them. The Pirates scored 33 points off of those turnovers and never trailed in a solid bounce-back win after a disappointing road loss to Gardner-Webb their last time out.
“It takes fight,” ECU guard Danae McNeal said of her team’s defense. “Not giving up and just going after every ball and just being energetic.”
McNeal swiped six steals and tied her season high in points with 19 to lead four players in double figures. Synia Johnson scored 11 points, and freshmen Jayla Hearp and Amiya Joyner each finished in double figures in career-best games.
Hearp scored a career-high 18 points, while Joyner contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. Joyner made her first start since Nov. 10 against Wake Forest and is playing with high energy after illnesses slowed the start to her career.
It was an all-around dominant effort by ECU (8-4), which scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed in the win. The Pirates shot 27-of-63 from the field, including going 8-for-15 from three-point range. The eight made 3-pointers were the most all season for ECU.
The Pirates also dished out 24 assists, with five coming from Micah Dennis off the bench.
ECU never let its lead dip into single digits while playing a complete game. The Pirates closed the first half with a 10-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Joyner. It was the second of two 3s in the first half for the freshman, who snapped an 0-for-16 start to the season from deep.
“It was just our night tonight on both ends of the floor,” the Pirates’ coach said. “That’s the kind of game we’ve been looking for when we can really put on the heat defensively and also score on the other end of the floor. Tonight, we continued to fight for 40 minutes.”
ECU put the finishing touches on a blowout win by delivering a knockout run that spanned five minutes over the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. It was then that the Pirates went on a 25-0 run that pushed their lead from nine points to doubling up the Aggies at 72-36 with 6:34 to play.
“We’ve had a lot of quarters where we haven’t done that,” McNeill said. “So for us to be able to finish off quarters, it shows growth.”
N.C. A&T (5-5) entered the game as the nation’s 14th-best rebounding team. The Aggies were indeed aggressive on the glass and won the rebounding battle, 39-33, though the margin was half of their season average of plus-12.
Joyner played an important role on the glass, as did Dennis who collected four rebounds. Aggies center Jazmin Harris pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and scored 16 points off the bench.
ECU will finish its nonconference schedule with a road game at Hampton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before the start of American Athletic Conference play begins on Dec. 30 at home against Tulsa.
“We’re going to Hampton, we go home, get some Christmas break,” McNeill said, “but then we don’t have school so this is a great time to stay in the gym. There’s nothing else to focus on but just getting in the gym and working on their shots.”