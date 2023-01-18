The East Carolina sports logo that appears on opponents’ basketball schedules means something different this season. The feeling of dread comes to mind.
No longer can teams expect to wear down the ECU women’s basketball team. Instead, it’s the Pirates who are doing the bullying.
ECU defeated visiting Cincinnati, 61-53, on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. Danae McNeal continued to pour in points and scored 18, finishing just shy of her fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points.
Amiya Joyner added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Dennis finished with 12 points as the Pirates continued their charge through American Athletic Conference opponents. Wednesday’s win was ECU’s fourth in five games as the team improved to 13-6, and 4-2 in the AAC.
The win came on the heels of an overtime loss at SMU on Saturday, after the team had rallied from down 18 points to force the extra period. The loss was tough, but it sparked something more.
“I saw that hurt in that locker room,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said of that loss. “I also saw belief in that locker room that I hadn’t seen in a really long time, actually since I’ve been here. I felt like there was a team in that locker room that believes that we can win and believes that we can really make some noise in this conference.”
ECU might as well be thumping away at a drum set after midnight.
Only two teams in the league have more AAC wins than the Pirates, who are clicking on both ends of the floor.
“We’re top five in three defensive statistical categories in the nation. We got a sense of pride about that, you know? That’s not easy to do,” McNeill said. “I’m not talking about in the American (conference), I’m talking about in the nation.”
ECU entered the game as the No. 2 team in the country in forcing turnovers (26.2 per game), No. 4 in turnover margin (plus-8.7) and No. 4 in steals (13.6). The Pirates were every bit the defensive force on the court against the Bearcats that the numbers suggest.
The Bearcats (7-11, 0-5) committed 33 turnovers, 13 of which came on ECU steals. The Pirates also won the turnover margin by 17.
“That’s something that we have to have a sense of pride about and almost a sense of arrogancy of, ‘How dare you try to score against us,’” McNeill said. “Almost an intimidation factor. And I think we’re starting to buy into that and that obviously allows us to get out in transition and score easy points and we look really good when we do that.”
The Pirates scored 30 points from turnovers and scored 16 fastbreak points. And while McNeill’s defensive principles are shining through, the offense has been operating smoothly since Dennis, an Oklahoma State transfer, began running the point.
The 5-foot-9 senior has started each of the past five games and her ability to handle the ball and direct the offense has allowed McNeal to play off the ball and get to scoring spots on the floor. McNeal played all 40 minutes against Cincinnati, so having a teammate bring the ball up the court has helped her stay fresh through long stretches of minutes.
“We’re more in control and poised,” McNeal said of Dennis. “She’s getting us into our offense.”
Dennis has emerged as the answer to what has been a stagnant offense at times this year. She has the ability to score in double figures while leading the team in assists. Dennis’ coach credits her breakthrough to a comfortability with her teammates and an understanding of her role.
She just needed time.
“The Micah you’re seeing now is the Micah I saw this summer,” McNeill said. “She came in this summer and was just killing it. And I think once we came back from the little break from summer to fall she was just trying to figure it all out. ‘Where do I fit? What exactly do you want from me, coach?’ And I think she’s definitely figured that out and I think the offense runs way smoother now. Definitely more under control and more poised than what it has been and I think that has definitely helped us be able to execute better in the half court.”
ECU didn’t back down when it got the best from Cincinnati. The Bearcats closed the first quarter by scoring 15 of the final 18 points to take an 18-11, only to give it right back when ECU opened the second with a 10-0 run.
The Pirates, playing with a belief and a newfound swagger, looked like a powerhouse while dominating Cincinnati during stretches. It was McNeal’s jumper in the final second of the third quarter that gave the Pirates the lead for good.
Her shot put ECU up 43-41 and was a building block for the final 10 minutes.
“At the end of the quarter when someone makes a big shot (like Danae’s), hyping up our teammates, like those are the best moments,” Dennis said. “Those moments are the little things that people don’t really see but I feel like that kind of makes us a little bit stronger.”
ECU plays next at Wichita State in a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.