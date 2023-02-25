ECU vs. Houston

ECU's Amiya Joyner (23) splits the defense of Houston's Tatyana Hill (30) and Bria Patterson (1) on her way to the hoop Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina women's basketball team fell the Tulane Green Wave, 64-56, on Saturday afternoon in Devlin Fieldhouse. 

The Pirates still have a shot at clinching the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament. ECU (20-8, 11-5 AAC) came out sluggish, trailing for over 16 minutes of game time in the first half while allowing Tulane (16-11, 7-8) to close on a 8-0 run before the break to push the margin to 10.