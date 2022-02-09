Taniyah Thompson might as well have been starring in a spy movie. The East Carolina guard had a tail. She was being followed.
Wichita State was determined to not let Thompson touch the ball. She had done too much damage already — like knocking down three free throws to send Wednesday’s American Athletic Conference game into overtime — and the Shockers couldn’t stomach any more.
But as the main character, Thompson wasn’t finished. She had one more move to play.
The Pirates’ third-year player wiggled free of Shockers guard Seraphine Bastin, raced into a forest of bodies, grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the game-winning basket on a put-back with 24.2 seconds remaining.
ECU’s Tylar Bennett swatted away the Shockers’ final shot attempt on the other end and the Pirates held on for a 61-59 overtime victory.
“I knew I wasn’t going to get open because she was face-guarding me,” Thompson said of Bastin’s heat-seeking mindset. “So I looked at the shot clock and I saw Da’ja (Green) go up for the shot and I said, ‘I’m not going to get the ball from the pass, so let me try to get it on the rebound.’ Right play at the right time.”
Thompson had been in the right place for ECU (9-14, 2-8 AAC) all game long. She finished with a game-high 29 points, three of them coming from the free-throw line with 6.8 seconds remaining that sent the game to overtime.
As the Pirates’ most reliable scoring option and with the team needing points, she received an inbound pass despite being triple-teamed, and was fouled on the wing.
And for the second time in as many games, Thompson found herself at the foul line in the final seconds with a chance to tie. On Sunday, ECU needed Thompson to convert two free throws to tie, but she missed the first and went 1-of-2 in the waning seconds of that one-point loss to Temple.
This time, needing to make all three, Thompson didn’t miss.
“When she went to that free-throw line, just like Temple, I knew she was going to hit them tonight because that’s just how she’s built,” Pirates coach Kim McNeill said. “I had no doubt in my mind that she was going to hit those three free throws.”
Thompson drained all three without hesitation, and her cool demeanor and unfazed expression underscored her brimming confidence. The Pirates played strong defense on the other end to make sure those foul shots stood as Wichita State missed two potential winning shots in the final 3.3 seconds of regulation.
“A lot of emotions, of course, since the last game I missed the one free throw,” Thompson said. “But I knew my team had my back and I listened to their advice from the last game. I didn’t hold my head, I just knew what I had to do.
“I briefly thought about (Temple), but like I said my team had my back. Coach Cory (McNeill) took me aside and told me to take a little walk and focus on the game now.”
Pirates guard Synia Johnson, who returned from a three-game absence on Sunday, earned her second start of the season and finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two steals. With Thompson on lockdown, Johnson scored the first five points for ECU in overtime, all coming on free throws.
Elsewhere, Iycez Adams made her second start and contributed five points, six rebounds and three blocks. Bennett added eight points, eight boards and four blocks.
“Synia being hectic at the top of our press, her hitting some big free throws down the stretch,” McNeill said, “this is her kind of game. Defense, pressing, getting out in transition, this is where she thrives for us. This is what she gives us, she gives us energy at the top of the press, gives everybody confidence when she’s at the top of the press. She’s got to be that one for us and cause havoc.”
ECU snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, and improved to 9-0 this season when scoring at least 60 points.
For Thompson, it was her 14th consecutive game with at least 12 points. She has scored 29 points in back-to-back games, and her 58 points in two games is the most during any two-game stretch this season. She scored 31 and 26 points, respectively, in non-conference wins over UNC Wilmington and Maryland Eastern Shore earlier this season.
“Both teams played really hard, both teams were scrappy, both teams wanted to win, but I got Taniyah Thompson on my team,” McNeill said with gusto to open her postgame comments. “And for this young lady to put back-to-back 29-point games together, to face a box-and-1 all night long, and to find ways, … she was not going to be denied tonight. She just wasn’t going to be denied.”
The Pirates play again at 1 p.m. on Sunday when they host Memphis.