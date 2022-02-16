Taniyah Thompson has been scoring points at a ridiculous pace for the East Carolina women’s basketball team.
That trend continued on Wednesday when the Pirates’ guard dropped a game-high 28 points against host Houston in a 67-55 loss in American Athletic Conference play. The loss snapped a two-game win streak.
It was the fourth time in as many games that Thompson scored at least 26 points. She has now scored in double figures for 16 straight games. But her offensive onslaught wasn’t enough to take down Houston, which was able to shut down just about every other ECU player.
While Thompson picked apart the Cougars to the tune of a 10-for-19 effort from the field, the rest of the Pirates shot 29 percent (10-of-34). Da’Ja Green added 12 points and Synia Johnson finished with seven. No other player scored more than three points.
ECU (10-15, 3-9 AAC) was able to keep pace with Houston (12-12, 5-7) for much of the game. The Pirates opened the game on a 5-0 run, and Thompson and Johnson combined for 13 points in the first 10 minutes.
Thompson again continued to find the bottom of the net as she scored 12 of ECU’s 14 points in the second quarter. The Pirates shot 45 percent (13-of-29) from the field at halftime, but trailed by one point at 32-31 because Houston was a touch better, shooting 50 percent (13-of-26).
Then ECU had one of its familiar quarters coming out of halftime when it scored in single digits. ECU managed seven points, as the team didn’t make a shot in the third quarter until Green’s 3-pointer dropped with 1:44 to play.
It was Green’s first points of the game, and it started a 5-0 run as Thompson added on with a fastbreak layup.
Houston led 45-38 heading into the fourth quarter and couldn’t be caught. Green, who was 1-for-11 through three quarters, tried her best to track down the Cougars by going 3-of-4 the rest of the way and scored nine points in the fourth.
ECU returns to play at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cincinnati.