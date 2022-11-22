ECU_Swimming_Diving_Quad-Meet_10-7-2022_FULL-2.jpg

The East Carolina women's swimming and diving team celebrates after a recent quad meet.

 Contributed photo

The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 4-2 record in dual meets while winning 53 events. Head coach Matt Jabs’ team recently placed third at the West Virginia Invitational.

“This was a good fall for our team,” Jabs said in a release. “We have grown a great deal since August where our veterans have consistently stepped up and our freshmen are continuing to get better and are starting to break out. I love this program, our athletes, coaches, support staff and all the work they have put into this team.”