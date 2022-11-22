The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a 4-2 record in dual meets while winning 53 events. Head coach Matt Jabs’ team recently placed third at the West Virginia Invitational.
“This was a good fall for our team,” Jabs said in a release. “We have grown a great deal since August where our veterans have consistently stepped up and our freshmen are continuing to get better and are starting to break out. I love this program, our athletes, coaches, support staff and all the work they have put into this team.”
At the WVU Invitational, senior Polina Rukosuev was the 1,650 freestyle champion after posting a personal-best time of 16:36.86, which ranks fourth all-time in program history. Graduate student Brynna Wolfe set ECU’s 100 backstroke record with a time of 54.56, while first-year swimmer Heidi Bruining set a Pirate freshman record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.92) which was good enough for seventh all-time.
In all, ECU had 22 championship A finalists, 16 championship B finalists and seven championship C finalists during the weekend event. The Pirates also had 11 all-time Top 10 finishes, 27 personal-best performances in the pool and diving well and eight top 3 placements.
“We opened some eyes this past week and surprised some coaches and fans with our performances,” Jabs said. “One of our goals this year was to let people know you better be prepared for the Pirates, because we are coming. We took a big step towards that goal this week. I’m very excited about the rest of this season, and the future of the program.”
ECU will return to the pool and diving well on January 21 when it travels to Statesboro, Ga. for a heads-up meet against Georgia Southern.