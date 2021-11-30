The shots kept falling. So East Carolina kept taking them.
A hot shooting effort from 3-point range carried the ECU offense as the team’s first seven baskets were all 3s on Tuesday night. The offense didn’t have much going toward the basket against Old Dominion’s zone defense, but that didn’t seem to matter as the Pirates’ shooters continued to knock down shots from beyond the arc.
The Pirates’ shooters cooled off in the second half as the Monarchs mounted a comeback, yet ECU was able to provide a key defensive stop in the game’s final seconds to deny ODU as the Pirates hung on for a 63-62 win at Minges Coliseum.
“We’ve been preparing for that defensive scheme all week,” Pirates forward Vance Jackson said. “We knew in that 1-3-1 we were going to get open shots. We just had to knock it down. The shots were falling, and it’s good to see them go in.”
ECU (6-2) had trouble in the first seven minutes against the ODU 1-3-1 zone as the Pirates committed six turnovers. Better ball movement came soon after, however, and the Pirates began finding the bottom of the basket.
Jackson was the catalyst as he finished with a season-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half. He began his night shooting 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and finished 6-of-7.
The senior had gone 10-for-34 in the seven games before Tuesday.
“Vance, I wish he would’ve taken a couple more 3s,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “I did think he was poised and didn’t try to do too much and he was better defensively also.”
Brandon Suggs, who made four 3s all season, made three of his four 3-point attempts in the first half. He finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points.
A Tristen Newton mid-range jumper with 7:19 left in the first half was the Pirates’ first made basket other than a 3. ECU’s first points in the paint — and it only had two in the opening half — came from Brandon Johnson’s dunk with inside three minutes remaining.
The Pirates shot 11-for-15 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-28 overall in the first half.
“You make a bunch of 3s in the first half and you think it’s going to happen again,” Dooley said, “but the law of averages is going to catch up with you.”
Indeed, the Pirates cooled off from 3-point range, making 4-of-12 the rest of the way.
The tradeoff for the Pirates was allowing points in the paint, and the majority of the Monarchs’ points came from there. ODU (3-5) outscored ECU 34-12 on points inside.
The low scoring allowed ODU to hang around as its offense ran through senior C.J. Keyser, who finished with 19 points. Keyser’s jumper with 50 seconds remaining capped an 8-0 run and gave the Monarchs a 62-61 lead, their first lead since 13 minutes remained in the first half.
ECU’s Brandon Suggs answered on the next possession with a floater to give the Pirates a 63-62 lead with 35.3 seconds left.
ECU forced a shot clock violation on the Monarch’s next possession. Newton got a hand on the ball in the passing lane and Keyser didn’t get his driving layup off in time. ODU fouled to send Suggs to the line, where he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, giving ODU a chance at the final shot with 4.3 seconds left.
It didn’t go, and Tremont Robinson-White had a free-throw attempt hit the rim. ODU’s baseline inbound play was a Hail Mary that was picked off by Brandon Johnson to seal the win. It was the second win for ECU in as many games in the final seconds.
“We practice situations, like we’ll be down eight in practice and we have to chip away and fight back,” Jackson said of the Pirates pulling out late-game victories. “We do work on that and we take pride in getting stops. We don’t like to lose.”
This is ECU’s second win this season over the Monarchs, with the first coming in the Myrtle Beach invite. It was the Pirates’ lone win in the three-game tip-off.
Next up for the Pirates is the third game of this four-game homestand, a 3 p.m. start on Saturday against Gardner-Webb.