East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert will not be the next AD at Tennessee, multiple ECU sources close to the situation confirmed Thursday morning, and later Thursday is when reports surfaced Tennessee is hiring UCF's Danny White.
One source said Gilbert informed ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson on Wednesday he is not involved in the search at Tennessee.
USA Today and other outlets reported Thursday afternoon the Volunteers were hiring White from UCF, which is an American Athletic Conference member with ECU.
Gilbert has multiple ties to Tennessee and prior Southeastern Conference experience at Alabama. He had been linked as a possible candidate since Monday's announcement by the Volunteers they fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt with cause and they announced athletics director Phillip Fulmer is retiring.
Fulmer is expected to retire after his replacement is appointed.
Gilbert was executive senior associate AD at Tennessee under Dave Hart from 2011 until January 2017 when he left to become Southern Miss' athletics director. Gilbert's son, Kent, who went to D.H. Conley High School, is currently a freshman walk-on basketball player for the Volunteers. Kent's coach at UT, veteran Rick Barnes, and Jon Gilbert both are Lenoir-Rhyne graduates.
Gilbert's daughter, Larsen, also is a senior student at Tennessee.
The Pirates hired Gilbert on Dec. 3, 2018, from Southern Miss for his second AD job.
White started at UCF in December of 2015 after previously serving as athletics director at Buffalo. UCF went undefeated in football in 2017 and has a 28-8 record since its unbeaten season.