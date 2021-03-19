East Carolina record-holder Lashonda Monk is aiming to be selected in the WNBA Draft on April 15.
Monk, a point guard who this year became the first women's basketball player ever to be named American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons, announced she declared for the draft. She was a senior this year for ECU, leading the AAC with 59 steals and she scored 13.5 points per game for her third straight year as the Pirates' leading scorer.
"I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates and the (ECU) athletic department for believing in me throughout this journey," the Greensboro native wrote on Twitter. "To my teammates, you all have played a huge role in my career and I am forever grateful to have met and built strong relationships with all of you. I love you guys. ... With that being said, I have decided to renounce my final year of eligibility to declare for the 2021 WNBA draft."
Monk finished as the ECU and AAC career leader in steals with 375.
Willams back as starter
East Carolina's No. 9 baseball team took a 10-1 home record into its weekend series against Illinois State at Clark-LeClair Stadium, where ECU also tabbed hard-throwing Gavin Williams as its Game 1 starter for the series.
Williams dealt with preseason injuries during 2020 and before this season, leading to him being used exclusively as a reliever. The start against Illinois State was the first weekend regular-season start of the 6-foot-6 junior's career and his first start since June 3, 2019, for the NCAA Greenville Regional championship game.
He entered Friday's start with a 2.08 ERA, 1-0 record and 11 strikeouts with three walks in three relief appearances spanning 8.2 innings this year.
Coverage of the series is available at reflector.com.
Jake Kuchmaner and then Carson Whisenhunt were scheduled to complete ECU's weekend rotation, which shifted senior Tyler Smith out of the rotation.
The Redbirds entered the weekend with a 5-9 overall record, including 3-6 in road games.