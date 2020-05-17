Matisse Edwards is a Pitt Community College graduate this semester who showed during his sophomore season at PCC that he might not be done with his basketball career.
After a breakout season, Edwards is hoping to finalize with a school where he can continue his career academically and athletically. He is doing so having earned an associate’s degree in arts from PCC.
“I’m planning to go to a four-year school where I can further my education,” said Edwards, a 2016 South Central High School graduate. “That’s what I’m working on right now, just trying to make the best decision for me and my future. With basketball and academics too, I just want to finish out my college career.”
Pitt Community College is planning to go live with its virtual commencement ceremony on June 1.
“I haven’t thought about it much yet, just because it doesn’t really feel like a graduation with all of the COVID-19 stuff,” Edwards said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m graduated. It just feels different, and I was looking forward to walking across the stage and having my family come see me.”
Despite being only 5-foot-6, Edwards shined on the court as a sophomore guard to give the Bulldogs another local success story. The Ayden native used his speed and skills to rank first on the PCC team with a 15.8 points-per game average.
His final junior college season included making 7-of-9 3-pointers during a game at Cape Fear CC, which helped with his confidence during an important year for him on the court and in the classroom.
“Everything that I worked on from the summer just translated into the season,” he said. “It was just big looking at how my first year at Pitt went compared to this year. I surprised a lot of people, but I knew I had it in me. I guess I just got more comfortable and got back into my ways. There was more of an opportunity, too, and I just had to step up.”
PCC won one game in Winterville in the Region X tournament. The team then lost to Wake Tech, 93-91, to end its season with a 20-11 record, but that final game is one Edwards will always remember. He scored a career-high 32 points and helped to almost secure a comeback victory for the team.
“Playing the last game with my teammates, that was probably one of the best games we had as a team,” Edwards said. “Even though we lost, it was just a fun game to be part of. That is probably my best memory of the season.”