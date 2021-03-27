East Carolina scored 15 runs in a blowout Friday night, then dropped a low-scoring, 2-1 college baseball game on Saturday afternoon at Elon for the teams to split their two-game weekend set.
Jake Kuchmaner threw 88 pitches (60 strikes) in a solid 6.0-inning outing for No. 8 ECU (17-5). He yielded two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Senior catcher Nick Cicci gave the Phoenix a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Reynolds hit a first-pitch single to reach safely before Cicci also offered at the first pitch of his at-bat versus Kuchmaner (2-1).
The Pirates, who won 15-0 on Friday night, scored their lone run in the top of the fourth when Alec Makarewicz hit a two-out double that plated Seth Caddell for a brief 1-0 edge.
Makarewicz finished 2-for-3.
Elon (6-10) won despite totaling five hits compared to seven by the Pirates, who struck out 14 times with two walks. Elon reliever Brian Edgington pithed the final 4.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and he issued one walk.
Neither team committed an error.
Updated national rankings will be released Monday. ECU hosts North Carolina on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.