Ryan Jones might not be in many pictures of East Carolina’s baseball team celebrating its 2001 NCAA regional championship, the first in school history, but record books prove his existence and importance.
Jones was an outfielder for the power-charged Pirates in the early 2000s, meaning he had a long run to reach his teammates and jump up and dogpile with them to celebrate on the pitcher’s mound. ECU celebrated in 2001 and again in ‘04, giving Jones, Mike Harrington, Jamie Paige and John Poppert the distinction of winning multiple regional titles.
“The outfielders, I guess, have to wait their turn,” Jones said of what he described as an infield “mosh pit” when he was a freshman and the Pirates defeated Winthrop 7-3 in the 2001 final for the school’s cherished first regional championship moment. “The good news is, you are on top, but the bad news is, you don’t make the picture.”
The 2001 breakthrough was set up by coach Keith LeClair’s passion and determination, and also difficult regional losses each of the previous two years. The Pirates earned regional No. 1 seed distinction in 1999 and 2000, but with on-campus Harrington Field not equipped to host an NCAA event, ECU was sent to Baton Rouge, La., in ‘99 and Lafayette, La., the next year before finally earning the right to host at Fleming Stadium in Wilson in 2001.
ECU was a successful host again in 2004 in Kinston under coach Randy Mazey. Clark-LeClair Stadium opened in 2005, giving East Carolina an on-campus facility to meet NCAA standards.
LeClair coached the Pirates from 1997-2002, relinquishing his duties in June of 2002 amid his fight against ALS that ended his life in July of 2006.
“When you say you played baseball at East Carolina, one of the first questions always is, did you play for LeClair,?” Jones said. “Being able to say yes is something that we’ll always have pride in with the ‘01 team and part of ‘02. Obviously, those are special years, but tough years at the same time. ... In 2001, we really wanted that regional to get to the next step. In ‘04, it was expected at that point. It was part of the journey, but we needed that feeling in ‘01 because it was fresh as far as winning a regional.”
Poppert was drawn to ECU baseball and LeClair long before he won his two regional titles. He felt something special during a recruiting visit in 1999.
“It was right after Hurricane (Floyd) came through, and the entire team, without coaches, was out there practicing because they wanted to get better,” Poppert said. “That is the moment I knew it was the program I wanted to be part of. ... It was evident during that trip that this place was special because of him.”
The 2001 club featured prolific hitting by Chad Tracy, John Williamson and others. Three years later, Jones boasted a .400 batting average for the 2004 season to go with 19 home runs, and Trevor Lawhorn (21 homers) also helped East Carolina total 100 home runs in 64 games.
Some scores were football-like. There were 34 hits and 32 RBIs in a 32-14 win over Cincinnati on April 17, 2004. ECU also beat Charlotte 24-13 that same month.
“It was kind of another level,” Poppert said. “In 2001, the offense was great, but in 2004, it was like everyone in the lineup could just mash. Not that I could, but it was Ryan Jones and Ryan Norwood and Darryl and Trevor (Lawhorn).”
The 2004 Pirates finished with a program-best 51-13 record. The squad recently edged the 2019 team in fan votes to win ECU baseball’s twitter bracket as the school’s best team.
In 2001, an important layer that remains was Cliff Godwin, then the starting designated hitter. Godwin returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2015 and has guided the Pirates to NCAA tournament appearances in four of his five full seasons.
The base for his passion and drive to win regionals, get past the super regional round and make the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., stems from his 1998-2001 playing career under LeClair.
“It was just, ‘Go out there and play your best baseball,’” Godwin said of LeClair, whose coaching tree also includes Michigan head coach Erik Bakich and Clayton McCullough in the professional ranks. “We talk now about being where your feet are and being in the present moment. That’s what he was doing, but he just didn’t say it that way. We went 19-2 in the Colonial (Athletic Association) in 2001. ... We were the only national seed not to go to Omaha that year, and when I think about that team, to me, that was when ECU first got over the hump of finally winning a regional.
“It will be just like what people will look at when we go to Omaha and you say that was the first team to go to Omaha. It’s a hurdle that becomes a first.”