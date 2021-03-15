A late goal and a career day for goalkeeper Maeve English helped the East Carolina women's soccer team earn a 1-1 draw at UCF on Sunday afternoon.
English, an ECU freshman and D.H. Conley High School graduate, made a career-high seven saves. Madie Knaggs scored the Pirates' goal on a header in the 81st to make it 1-1.
“We are very proud of the fight we put up today,” ECU coach Jason Hamilton said in a releasen. “UCF is a quality team and the heat was brutal for us. We used a lot of bodies today and it was a full team effort.”
English thrived for ECU (1-3-2, 1-1-2 American Athletic Conference) during the final 10 minutes of regulation and also in the first overtime. The Knights (2-2-1, 2-2-1) in OT got the ball to Ellie Moreno, who scored in the 43rd minute, in the middle of the Pirate box and she hit a quick shot, but English was able to react and push it away to prevent the potential game-winning goal.
Volleyball AAC victory
East Carolina limited Temple to a .094 hitting percentage and racked up 73 digs on the way to 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 American Athletic Conference victory Friday in Minges Coliseum for ECU volleyball's first league win of the season.
Senior right side Bri Wood reached a career milestone in the contest, notching her 1,000th kill in the third set and finishing with 11 kills and 14 digs. Natalie Tyson also had a double-double of 14 kills and 10 digs, and Alisi Motu’apuaka ended up with 12 assists and 16 digs.
Temple won the rematch on Saturday, 3-1 (25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17), making ECU 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the American.
Softball falls under .500
ECU's softball team dropped to an eight-game losing streak and 9-10 overall when it went 0-4 at the UGA Classic in Athens, Ga.
One of the Friday defeats by the Pirates to No. 18 Georgia included when Lacey Fincher hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 6-2 final. ECU then lost 3-2 to North Dakota on Saturday and 4-3 to North Dakota on Sunday.
Clutch Sunday for PCC
The Pitt Community College baseball team scored a series victory over Lenoir CC when it won Sunday's rubber match, 10-2 in seven innings, at PCC on Sunday.
Pitt (6-3, 5-1 Region X) trailed 2-0 before Jayson Arendt sparked the team with a grand slam for a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-3, and Martin Zelenka also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Jack Goleski had nine strikeouts and gave up two runs in 6.0 innings.
In softball, a high-scoring, doubleheader sweep by the Bulldogs on Friday over Bryant & Stratton College gave them a 9-1 record. PCC won 18-2 and 17-3, highlighted by Summer Campbell's two home runs and nine RBIs in Game 1.