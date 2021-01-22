East Carolina's baseball season will begin with attendance at Clark-LeClair Stadium limited to two family members each of the competing student-athletes and coaches.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said the decision was in conjunction with state guidelines, and it also will apply to other spring sports volleyball, softball, lacrosse and women's soccer. The Pirate baseball season is scheduled to begin Feb. 19.
"Our student-athletes, coaches and staff miss seeing Pirate Nation at our events and understand this is disappointing news," Gilbert wrote in an update on ecupirates.com Thursday. "I understand the severity of the pandemic and our department is committed to upholding the safety of our student-athletes, campus and community. We will continue to work with university, local and state health officials and monitor any changes to capacity restrictions. If capacity restrictions are lifted at any time, we will pivot to accommodate as many fans as possible."
ECU hosted an NCAA regional in 2018 and '19, featuring sell-out crowds of around 5,000 people. The biggest crowd was 5,206 for the 2019 Greenville Regional championship game, which was an ECU win over Campbell.
Gilbert also on Thursday lauded the successful completion of a "We Believe" fundraising campaign to fund student-athlete scholarships.
"With the support of our generous and loyal donors, we generated $875,000 in a six-week span through donations and ticket refunds," he wrote.
The Pirate women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday versus South Florida in Minges Coliseum was postponed because of COVID-19 related issues within the USF program. Rescheduling information was not yet determined.