Some East Carolina fans occupied parts of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at times Saturday, while some focused on the Pirate equipment sale held at TowneBank Tower but also walked out into the stands glad to be watching live football.
ECU’s fan-friendly, preseason-ending scrimmage was open to the public, which included pockets of fans in the stands under direct sunlight because they wanted to check out the Pirates. Plenty of them are optimistic about ECU, which begins coach Mike Houston’s third season Sept. 2 in Charlotte as an underdog against Appalachian State.
“We are kind of starving for some football,” David Schlienz said. “Good football, and I think we are going to be good. ... We’ve been hearing how they have depth this year, and I believe the coach. I think Mike Houston is the right fit here at the right time.”
One of the fans who went to the equipment sale and then was positioned in the bleachers before the start of the scrimmage was ECU senior and Student Pirate Club member Ty Clark. The Dalton, Ohio, native has seen his interest in Pirate football grow exponentially since he arrived on campus without much knowledge about eastern North Carolina or ECU sports.
“I had always heard that East Carolina had this great fan base, despite the fact they weren’t doing the best in football,” Clark said. “There were a lot of diehard fans and the whole ‘We the East’ culture is just really cool. I got here and started coming to games and loved it. ... Even at the end of the season in 2019, which was the last time I got to go to a game, you could see they were starting to play better. ... I think they have a pretty good shot at having a really nice season this year, so I’m pretty excited.”
The Pirates, who went 10-3 in 2013 under Ruffin McNeill while in Conference USA, are trying to stop a streak of six straight losing seasons. Houston’s first team in 2019 went 4-8 and last year’s 3-6 record was highlighted by finishing 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference and included consecutive victories in the final two weeks.
“It’s the coaches,” Ricky Baker said of his reason for optimism. “That is what I am going by. I don’t think they would build it up so big if they weren’t getting better.”
First win a shutout
The East Carolina women’s soccer team evened its record when it blanked visiting Virginia Military Institute, 4-0, on Sunday.
It wasn’t until the second half when ECU (1-1) pulled away, beginning with Haley McWhirter’s first-career goal in the 55th minute with a low shot across her body and into the left side of Keydet net. Holly Schlagel won a loose ball and passed to McWhirter to set up the 1-0 Pirate edge.
ECU’s other goal-scorers were Samantha Moxie, Grace Doran and Brooke Burzynski. Moxie and McWhirter are both freshmen who were playing in their second match, following the Pirates’ 2-1 loss at Old Dominion last Thursday.
“I think we were settling a little bit (in the first half), we just kind of veered away from our game plan a little bit,” ECU coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “We had a conversation at halftime and I think they came out a little stronger in the second half. That last 45 minutes was much better. I think the team, they know what they’re capable of and that second half really showed it.”
ECU got two saves from Maeve English versus VMI (0-2) and Meaghan Haley also played 9:09 as goalie. The Pirates welcome No. 17 South Carolina (1-0) to Johnson Stadium on Thursday for a 7:05 p.m. match, which will also be on ESPN+.