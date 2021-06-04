Many passionate East Carolina fans follow multiple Pirate sports, but baseball tops the list for Sherry Bowden.
She was one of the thousands of excited fans in a tailgating spot on ECU's athletic campus Friday late morning, a few hours before first pitch at the NCAA baseball Greenville Regional. Clark-LeClair Stadium, which has a listed capacity of 5,000, is back to full capacity for fans this weekend for the first time since the 2019 regional.
"We have season tickets for football, too, but I would much rather be here for baseball," said Bowden, who lives in Wake Forest and who has multiple children who are ECU graduates. "It's not as many people, but people are more excited to be here. People who want to be here for baseball, want to be here. Football can really be more of a social event, but people who are here for baseball I think really want to be here for the baseball."
The 2020 season did not feature an NCAA tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance during the regular season this year also was limited, but Friday's opening game between ECU and Norfolk State had the unique postseason atmosphere many fans have been yearning to experience while packed together in their seats, bleachers and The Jungle area behind the outfield wall.
John Watkins, 66, and a 1976 ECU graduate who is retired and lives in Semora, described the regional like a reunion for fans. His 44th wedding anniversary is Saturday, which he is working around to make sure he attends the regional games.
"There are people that I have not seen in probably two years, so I'm looking forward to seeing some of them today," he said. "I got here a little before 10 a.m. and figured this morning would be the light tailgate and not like tomorrow or Sunday, with the weather cooperating a little better. ... We have been waiting a long time to get back into a situation like this. I think there will be great turnouts."
Favored ECU beat Norfolk State, 8-5, to advance to Saturday's semifinal game at 6 p.m. The near sell-out crowd reached its peak in noise level when Thomas Francisco hit a three-run home run for a 6-4 ECU lead during the bottom of the sixth inning.
This is the sixth time East Carolina was awarded as a regional host, including in 2018 and '19.
Despite steady storms Thursday, the ECU-Norfolk State game began at 12:06 p.m. as scheduled under overcast conditions. Charlotte and Maryland are the other teams here for the double-elimination tournament, which is scheduled to end with a champion crowned either Sunday night or Monday afternoon.
Sherry and Bruce Bowden already have hotel reservations for next weekend in Greenville and also in Nashville, Tenn., covering both NCAA super regional scenarios for the Pirates, and also later in June for the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
The Pirates have never made it to Omaha. Winning a regional is the first step toward that longtime goal.
"The atmosphere in Greenville is here and (ECU coach Cliff Godwin) is trying to live out (former coach Keith) LeClair's legacy and if he gets it to Omaha, he is going to retire that (No. 23) jersey," Bruce Bowden said. "There is no doubt in mind. ... I'm elated for this and been doing this for almost 30 years now and remember games at old Harrington Field. This is a big-time thing for us."