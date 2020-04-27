Less than a week after giving a verbal commitment to coach Joe Dooley and the East Carolina basketball program, 6-foot-2 guard Noah Farrakhan from The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J., officially signed with the Pirates on Monday.
Farrakhan will be part of a new-look backcourt for ECU next season, which will not feature Logan Curtis. Team media relations director Jody Jones confirmed Monday that Curtis entered the transfer portal. The Baltimore native averaged 1.6 points per game as a freshman and appeared in eight American Athletic Conference games, averaging 2.9 minutes during league play.
Farrakhan went to three high schools. He started at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., before spending two years at IMG Academy in Florida and then a senior season at The Patrick School. He had reported offers from Penn State, DePaul, Massachusetts, Minnesota and others during the recruiting process before verbally committing to ECU on April 21.
“I’ve known coach Dooley for a long time, and the decision to play for him at East Carolina was second nature,” Farrakhan said in a release. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that coach Dooley is building at ECU. I’m ready to get there and start to hoop."
Farrakhan's older brother, Monty Scott, averaged 20.0 minutes and 7.2 points per game this year at AAC member school Temple. He joins 7-footer Derrick Quansah (Hargrave Military Academy) as ECU signees for next season.
“He had a terrific high school career playing against the highest caliber of competition," Dooley said of Farrakhan, whose Patrick School squad was invited to participate in the prestigious John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh. "He’s been extremely well-coached by three outstanding coaches. ... We expect Noah to be a key contributor as we continue to build the program."
After helping IMG Academy win the 2019 GEICO Nationals as a junior, Farrakhan returned to his home state to average 7.1 points and 2.4 assists per game at The Patrick School, shooting 46.0 percent from the field making 13-of-38 3-pointers.
ECU's starting guards during league play this year consisted mostly of freshmen Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs joined by sophomore point guard Tremont Robinson-White. Junior shooting guard J.J. Miles also was a key contributor and part-time starter.