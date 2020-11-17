COVID-19 protocols have added to the usual trend of fluid rosters because of injuries late in a college football season, which will be a theme all week as East Carolina and Temple are preparing to play Saturday at noon at empty Lincoln Financial Field.
The city of Philadelphia on Monday announced tighter restrictions on outdoor gatherings and new "safer at home" guidelines, including no fans at football games.
On the field, Temple (1-5, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) has been without veteran starting quarterback Anthony Russo and is set to start fourth-string true freshman Matt Duncan versus the Pirates. ECU (1-6, 1-5) did not have left tackle Nishad Strother or senior safety Warren Saba on Tuesday's depth chart after they both started but left the last game injured.
"We have not had our full roster for a single game this year," Pirate coach Mike Houston said Tuesday. "We've had multiple players out every single week, and that's part of 2020. I know (Temple coach Rod Carey) is frustrated and I'm frustrated and we're all frustrated, but at least we're getting to play. We're intent on playing the game this Saturday in Philadelphia."
Temple and ECU both are on four-game losing streaks. The Owls opened as favorites Sunday, but that flipped Monday as Carey updated his team was down to its fourth-string QB because of COVID-19 and injuries.
Carey said Monday he would have preferred to not play the previous three games, referencing his team traveling to UCF on Saturday with 45 scholarship players in a 38-13 loss. Temple's last three games were a 38-3 loss at Tulane on Oct. 31, a 47-23 setback versus SMU on Nov. 7 and then the contest at UCF.
"A few games back against Tulane, you could tell they had a depleted group, but the last couple of games, they've had their guys and I'm sure he is more sensitive of it than I am because he is thinking about depth guys and special teams guys," Houston said.
For ECU, which is coming off a 55-17 defeat at No. 7 Cincinnati, Justin Chase is listed as the starting left tackle and backup right tackle behind Bailey Malovic. Houston referenced Tuesday the Owls' defensive line as one of their main strengths.
Redshirt freshman Juan Powell, who was hurt earlier in the year, is set to start at safety in place of injured Saba and beside fellow starting safety Shawn Dourseau. Powell's backup is David Laney, followed by Damel Hickman.
"I think we do have some solid guys at other positions who can help us out at some spots we are short on," Houston said. "Talking about Juan, it's been great to have him back the last couple of weeks and I don't think he's quite 100 percent, but he's doing a great job of taking care of his body and mentally being there every snap and maximizing the snaps he is getting."
Powell led the Pirates in tackles versus Cincy with eight, followed by linebacker Jireh Wilson's seven. Lineman Rick D'Abreu (two tackles for loss, sack) was a bright spot on an otherwise frustrating Friday night that ended with the Bearcats holding a 653-293 advantage in total yards. The Pirates also had four giveaways, including three interceptions thrown by Holton Ahlers, and one takeaway.
"We faced two pretty challenging opponents the last two weeks and I thought we did some good things Friday night against Cincinnati, but at the end of the day, we made too many mistakes and they took advantage of them," Houston said. "Like anything else when you're in the middle of it what we are in the middle of, you move on to the next game and you focus on doing things right today. You get up today and eat breakfast and you have final exams right now, so we have guys taking care of academic responsibilities, and take care of our bodies in the training room, and we're getting ready for a focused team meeting and then you go out and practice at a high level."