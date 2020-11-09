Sunday’s breakdown of the East Carolina-Tulane game by ECU football coaches and players included keying on the particulars of why Tulane executed so well against ECU.
Tulane won 38-21 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, not only because of its massive 277-35 advantage in rushing yards, but also because of five sacks (minus-32 yards) compared to two sacks for minus-8 yards by the Pirates. Part of the Green Wave’s success in the trenches was attributed to holding off ECU’s various blitz attempts.
“They did a good job with some of their check-with-me stuff and they were remaining under center, so it made it challenging for us to adjust to anything,” Pirate second-year coach Mike Houston said Monday during his weekly virtual news conference ahead of a Friday night game at No. 7 Cincinnati. “They did a good job with having us tip our hand and then I thought their offensive line played very well against our movement. They had a great game plan for us and I told (defensive coordinator Blake) Harrell after the game that we had to take a good hard look at that film, because I do think that’s the best anyone has prepared for us.”
Tulane fifth-year head coach Willie Fritz in his postgame comments lauded offensive coordinator Will Hall for his play-calling. Tulane scored a touchdown on three out of four possessions during a stretch in the second and third quarters to turn a 7-7 first-quarter deadlock into a 28-7 lead in the third.
“They were blitzing and we had some good tips when they were going to blitz and where from,” Fritz said. “(Hall) had some great calls dialed up. When you can run the ball, it’s hard to blitz a whole lot because you’re giving up some gaps in second- and third-level defenders. That’s when the big plays happen.”
Tulane’s scoring included 48- and 28-yard TD runs after halftime by Cameron Carroll.
The Pirates punted on all four of their offensive possessions in the third quarter and trailed 31-7 going into the fourth.
In the final quarter, ECU (1-5, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) finally hit on some big plays, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Holton Ahlers to Blake Proehl to highlight Proehl’s career day of 13 catches for 182 yards and two TDs. Ahlers threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
“Obviously, extremely disappointed in the way we played really in the middle of our ball game against Tulane, but I can still find some positives and some bright spots coming out of that game,” Houston said. “It’s just trying to focus on the things we are doing well and get things corrected we’re not doing well. You try to show the things we can improve on, whether it’s the coaching staff because I think we can do better as a coaching staff than what we did last week, or as players.”
Cincinnati (6-0, 4-0) also played Saturday afternoon, beating Houston 38-10 for its fifth straight game holding its opponent to less than 14 points.
“The Saturday-to-Friday turnaround for game week means everything got sped up pretty good,” Houston said. “We came back yesterday and took a good look at the film with the players. The coaching staff was back in the office early Sunday morning preparing for Cincinnati also. We got our corrections and adjustments and everything from the Tulane game taken care of and had a shorter practice yesterday with the concern this week of making sure we get our kids fresh for Friday night. Without the day off today, we went really with just a short Sunday practice and will be a touch shorter the next two days than a traditional week, to try to keep from putting too much on our kids right here at the beginning of the week.”